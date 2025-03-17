Electrical Engineer
At PowerCell Group, we are decarbonizing industries. We design, develop and manufacture hydrogen electric fuel cells and systems for aviation, propulsion, stationary, and marine applications. Our fuel cell systems have unparalleled power density, and the only emissions are water and heat. At our headquarters, located in Gothenburg, more than 150 employees work hard to deliver zero-emission solutions to customers around the world.
We are growing fast and looking for passionate colleagues to join our innovative, friendly, and ambitious culture. Right now, we are looking for Electrical Design Engineers to strengthen both our Electrical Design Team and Product Integration Team.
Whether you are a highly experienced professional or a recent graduate with a strong understanding of electrical engineering, we welcome your application. The ideal candidate will possess practical, hands-on experience in electrical design. Strong drive and the willingness to learn new things is equally important.
About our teams
Product Integration Team:
As part of the Product Integration team, you will focus on system architecture, including power electronics, with a strong emphasis on adapting our existing products to meet the specific needs of our customers. You support our technical sales team and play a key role in developing new concepts and solutions.
This team manage several short-term projects simultaneously, which requires a strong ability to multitask and maintain close and effective communication with customers. Collaboration is an important part of the position, as you will work closely with international partners, component suppliers, and customers. You will be responsible for commissioning, troubleshooting, and field testing, with occasional travel required. Experience within the aviation industry is highly beneficial, as many of our projects are within this sector.
Electrical Design Team:
In contrast, the Electrical Design team focuses on long-term projects centered around the development of our fuel cell systems. The work is more structured, with a strong emphasis on meeting industry standards through detailed product specifications, implementation, verification, and testing.
The team plays a crucial role in the certification process, contributing throughout the entire lifecycle. We also collaborate closely with the production team to ensure a smooth transition to manufacturing. As such, the Electrical Design team bridges product development and production, ensuring that our products are safe, robust, certified, and ready for the market on time.
In this role, you will have the opportunity to engage in a variety of tasks, from developing technical documentation and certification plans to conducting detailed electrical simulations and hands-on work during testing phases. You will be involved in cross-functional meetings, participate in design reviews, and provide technical feedback for continuous improvements. No two weeks will be the same.
About the Role
You will focus on the design, testing, and documentation of electrical subsystems. Your daily tasks will range from drafting technical specifications for future components and products to troubleshooting and refining existing designs. Key Responsibilities
Develop electrical subsystems for current and future fuel cell products.
Electrical integration of fuel cell systems in different applications: Stationary power, marine and aviation.
Select, test and validate components.
Explore innovative solutions through concept, prototype, and validation stages.
Contribute to the long-term development of methodology and strategy.
Qualifications
M.Sc./B.Sc. in a relevant engineering field (e.g., Electrical Engineering, Engineering Physics or Mechatronics).
Hands on experience of working with electronics.
Capable of using measurement tools, such as oscilloscope, multimeter, etc.
Fluent Swedish and/or English spoken and written.
Strong computer skills.
Preferred Skills
Experience with CAD tools, preferably ARCADIA.
Knowledge of electrical systems in the voltage range of 60-1500 V DC.
Familiarity with communication protocols like CAN and relevant analyzers.
Experience in testing, assembly, or manufacturing.
Experience reading and writing technical requirements and specifications.
Experience working with product compliance.
Personal qualities
Motivated to bring about a sustainable future through technological development.
Strong drive, curiosity, and focus on creating value.
Willingness to ask for help when needed.
Structured, systematic, and eager to continue learning and developing.
Open to change in a fast-paced environment where priorities can shift quickly.
Join a team that's passionate about sustainability and collaboration, where your ideas can make a real impact. Ersättning
