Electrical Engineer
2024-10-28
Since 2018, Voi has been on a mission to create safe, sustainable and reliable micromobility for everyone. Today we are the #1 e-scooter service in Europe, operating in 110+ cities with over 250 MILLION rides to date. It has been an amazing journey and we have no intention of stopping now! To ensure the highest performance in our products and services we are looking for an Electrical Engineer to join our Vehicle Hardware & QA team!
Do you want to set the gold standard for new generation vehicles in the micromobility industry? Here's your chance to join the Voiage of a lifetime!
YOUR MISSION AT VOI
As Electrical Engineer in the Vehicle Hardware & QA team at Voi you will collaborate with in-house functions and suppliers to procure & co-develop the next generation vehicles and hardware, especially battery packs, but also next generation motor controllers and motors. To put it into specifics you will:
Work closely with suppliers, our Firmware, Procurement, QA and Supply Chain teams for hardware procurement & co-development of new hardware
Be responsible for procuring new hardware by defining requirements and specifications, as well as conducting testing and verification on samples and evaluating production line tests
Evaluate supplier solutions through design reviews, sample testing and verifying specifications
Provide guidance to suppliers on new solutions, from high level ideas to detailed technical input
Identify and address root causes of electrical failures, working with suppliers on mitigation and resolution
WHAT YOU NEED TO EMBARK
We are looking for a collaborative and driven Electrical Engineer with the ability to find pragmatic solutions and manage multiple projects simultaneously in a fast-paced environment. In addition to being fluent in English, we believe the right person has:
Minimum bachelor's degree in electrical engineering, embedded systems, or a related field
Experience collaborating with external suppliers and cross-functional teams
Experience owning processes with diverse responsibilities end-to-end with limited resources
Proficiency in battery pack requirement setting, testing, and verification
Knowledge of motor controller and motor requirement setting, with experience in testing and verification
Experience from working with FMEA analysis
Familiarity with electrical systems and reliability testing.
Strong analytical skills for technical problem-solving and data-driven approach, proficiency in SQL is a bonus
Bonus if having experience with PCB design software, preferably KiCAD for enhanced collaboration.
WHY VOI?
Working at Voi is more than just a job; Our People Promise includes a personal Voiage where you will grow as a professional and be a part of a team and culture that builds something meaningful for society. In addition to this you'll have the opportunity to:
Join Europes #1 micromobility company
Get "skin in the game" through our employee options program and be a part of building a world class organisation
Have a direct impact on the quality and continued development of our vehicles
Work with inspiring, motivated and fun colleagues towards a common goal
