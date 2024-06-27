Electrical Engineer - Wave Energy
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos CorPower Ocean AB i Stockholm
Working at CorPower Ocean you will be part of a world class team, determined to make big impact. We are on a mission to bring reliable and competitive wave energy to the world. We offer a high degree of autonomy and flexibility, combined with great personal responsibility. CorPower Ocean is a global leader in wave energy, with a technology that has shown game-changing performance. Your work will contribute to the global energy transition by unlocking one of the largest untapped sources of clean energy on earth.
Role
We are looking for an ambitious person with relevant industrial electrical engineering experience to join our international team in Stockholm.
Responsibilities
Electrical design for low voltage electrical power systems
Electrical design of signal and control network
Electrical component specification and selection
Produce electrical diagrams using EPLAN
Investigate new solutions to improve performance, reliability and manufacturability
Support procurement activities, including component and supplier selection, manufacturing and factory acceptance testing
Support assembly, testing and troubleshooting
Skills and qualifications
Experience with motors, inverters, energy storage, and low voltage systems
Experience with CAD system for electrical design (preferably EPLAN)
Experience with renewable generation, marine and industrial systems, including applicable standards
A strong practical competence required, able to do commissioning and troubleshooting, along with proven experience in design, documentation, and field support
You have a minimum of 2-4 years of relevant experience in design of electrical systems for industrial machinery or automotive. You have a track record of successfully taking new products through planning, design, manufacturing, and testing. You may have a B.Sc or a M.Sc. degree in Electrical engineering or related disciplines, but your personality, experience and interest in the field is the most important. You are proficient in English, both spoken and written.
As a person:
You are striving for excellence, put quality into everything you do
You are self-motivated and love to optimise your time
You always search for the most sustainable and simple solutions to difficult problems
You love to learn new things, and take pride in constantly developing your skills
You are persistent, knowing it takes stamina to reach pioneering goals
You see your tasks through to completion
You are comfortable in presenting your solutions internally and externally
You are data driven and strive to always back your points with a solid analysis
