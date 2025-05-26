Electrical/electronics Engineer Alten Västerås
2025-05-26
WE ARE CURRENTLY SEEKING EXPERIENCED ELECTRICAL AND ELECTRONIC ENGINEERS FOR CONSULTING ASSIGNMENTS WITH OUR CLIENTS ACROSS THE INDUSTRIAL, ENERGY, AND ELECTRONIC SECTORS. The roles involve planning, design, development, testing, installation, and coordination of electrical and electronic systems - including automation and power systems. Assignments vary in complexity and may include involvement in investment projects, digital tool development, and high-voltage system planning.
WHAT WE OFFER YOU?
Every employee is equally valuable in the success of ALTEN! We believe in growing together by offering opportunities,development and togetherness.
ALTEN operates in several different industries,having a wide variety of assignments, coaching managers and training through ALTEN Academy, which means that it will always be possible to develop at ALTEN.Your wishes will guide your way forward.
As a consultant, you will get the genuine team feeling at your assignment but also a wonderful togetherness at ALTEN. Through our different internal networks, such as Women@ALTENand ALTEN Sportsyou will get the opportunity to drive topics and activities that are close to your heart. AtALTEN, we think it's important to have a balance between work and spare time, which is why we offer three extra days off a year. We have a collective agreement and offer benefits like pension, insurances and wellness grants.
ROLE DESCRIPTION
The work typically includes:
Design and development of electrical/electronic systems, including circuit boards, control cabinets, and power systems
Implementation and optimization of electrical designs in investment and infrastructure projects
Participation in feasibility studies, cost estimations, and risk analysis for electrical systems
Testing and validation to ensure performance, safety, and reliability.
Development and deployment of digital tools for electrical engineering workflows
Technical documentation, reporting, and regulatory compliance (e.g. Machinery Directive, UL/CSA standards)
Troubleshooting and technical support throughout the system lifecycle
Coordination with multidisciplinary teams including mechanical, software, and project engineers
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent
2-6 years of relevant experience in electrical/electronic system design, implementation, or analysis
MERITORIOUS QUALIFICATIONS:
Familiar with engineering tools such as MATLAB, Mathcad, PSCAD, PSpice, COMSOL, or ANSYS
Experience with CAD tools such as Elprocad, E3, or similar
PLC programming and automation experience
Knowledge of UL / CSA standards and the EU Machinery Directive
Experience in power systems engineering, including HV systems and cable calculations
Involvement in digitalization initiatives, preferably with tool development and Agile/Waterfall methodologies
Project coordination experience, including stakeholder communication and change management
BUILDING TOMORROW 'S WORLD TODAY!
ABOUT ALTEN
ALTEN is one of Europe's largest technology and IT consulting companies with over 57,000 employees in nearly 30 countries. Our engineers carry out complex and highly technical projects throughout the value chain of the most prestigious companies in all sectors,such as Automotive, Defense, Energy & Environment, Industry, Public services & Government and Life Sciences. In Sweden, we are about 1300 committed employees with 9offices in 9 cities - from Lund in the south to Skellefteå in the north.
For the fifth year in a row, ALTEN has been named one of Sweden's most attractive employers by Karriärföretagen, an award for employers that offer unique career and development opportunities.
