Electrical/Electronic Designer - Oceanbird
Alfa Laval Technologies AB / Elektronikjobb / Stockholm Visa alla elektronikjobb i Stockholm
2025-07-10
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Alfa Laval Technologies AB i Stockholm
, Botkyrka
, Nynäshamn
, Uppsala
, Eskilstuna
eller i hela Sverige
Wind helped us discover our planet, and now it can help us preserve it. Our vision is to provide wings for a shipping revolution, and we have two strong mother companies to back us up: Alfa Laval and Wallenius.
Would you like to contribute to this change, then join our fast-growing, highly competent and passionate team in Stockholm, Sweden. AlfaWall Oceanbird AB is a 50/50 joint venture, owned by Alfa Laval and Wallenius but operated as an independent company. We are developing wing sail technology for the global shipping market and are now looking for an Electrical engineer to our team based in Flemingsberg, Stockholm.
The Oceanbird wingsail is powered by electricity, its hydraulic system uses electric machines to generate pressures and flows to control the motions of the wing. In addition to this, the advanced control system consists of three interconnected PLC systems that communicate whit many kinds of sensors, valves and other electrical devices. The project is in a very interesting phase where we just have started to test our first full scale prototype at our outdoor test-site in Landskrona.
The automation team at Oceanbird is responsible for the development of both SW and electrical HW. We are now looking for an experienced Electrical/Electronic Designer to strengthen the HW side of the team. There are some possibilities to shape the work content in this position according to applicant's interests and background, however a key is an interest and willingness to understand the overall functionality and components of the complete wing-system. Hence a broad technical interest is meritorious. The ability to identify the need/requirements on the electrical system from the overall wing system functionality is one part of the role.
What will you do?
Work content will include:
*
Electrical system (architecture) design based on the functionality requirements of the wing.
*
Electrical design of PLC control cabinets and interconnecting cabling(E-plan).
*
Power supply design and testing (400V, 230 V and 24V).
*
Design/selection of cables, connectors and cable routing on the wing sail.
*
Selection and evaluation of electrical components such as electrical motors, variable frequency drives, sensors of different types, proportional valve drivers, PLC IO cards etc.
*
Design according to DNV standards and be part of the DNV certification process.
*
Take an active part in automation system testing and verification (with focus on electrical/electronic parts), analyze the result and implement redesigns if necessary.
*
Develop documentation and instructions needed for production and take an active part in electrical installation activities both at our production site and on ships.
*
Work content may also include (depending on candidate)Be involved in designing/specifying SW functionality related to the electrical system, e.g. power management, monitoring functions, start-up and shut down functions, etc.
*
Develop low level SW to test and evaluate electrical devices as sensors.
*
Develop novel sensing concepts to sense the wind inflow on the wing, enabling better trimming and hence better performance.
*
Electrical system risk analysis (e.g. FMEA)
*
EMC/ESD certification.
*
Practical laboratory and installation work.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, you should have:
*
At least a bachelor's degree in electrical, mechatronics engineering or equivalent engineering degree.
*
You are self-going and self-motivated.
*
Broad technical knowledge within electrical engineering, but also outside of the electrical domain is a merit.
*
Strong team player, you thrive working together with other people and competences in reaching a common goal and contribute to sustainable shipping.
*
Experience of electric scheme design tools, preferably Eplan.
*
English required, Swedish is an asset.
In addition, it is beneficial to have experience in one or several of the following:
*
Experience in working cross-functionally together with control-system, hydraulic and mechanical engineers ensuring complete system performance.
*
Working experience within the marine industry under DNV requirements is beneficial.
*
Track record of designing electrical systems in marine, automotive or industrial products.
Regular travel to our test site in Landskrona is expected.
This role is located in Flemingsberg, Stockholm.
Learn more at Home - The Oceanbird
What do we offer?
A chance to be a part of something bigger and make a real change, and at the same time having a workplace that is characterized by a positive atmosphere.
Our core values are:
Pioneering Spirit - We dare to challenge the conventional and break new ground. As pioneers, we empower a revolution.
Natural forces - The power in the wind, in people, in ideas - the natural forces surrounding us all are waiting to be harvested.
Fun & Passion - It 's harder to fly alone - only together can we make a difference. Cooperation and shared passions build our strong team spirit.
Dedication - Dedicated to high-quality and robustness, to offer the right help on sustainability journeys, to be the best. Dedicated to making change.
How to apply
We review applications on a rolling basis, so we encourage you to submit yours by August 30th, 2025, at the latest. Please be aware that the application process may close earlier if we identify suitable candidates, so don't delay in applying.
Please note that, in compliance with GDPR, we cannot accept applications submitted via email. Ersättning
Not Specified Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-21 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "742c5eb1acda94f0". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Alfa Laval Technologies AB
(org.nr 556016-8642) Arbetsplats
AlfaWall Oceanbird AB Jobbnummer
9425054