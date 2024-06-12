Electrical Development engineer for Bus Customized Solutions
2024-06-12
Are you curious and would like to broaden your knowledge? Do you like to work in agile and flexible environment? Are you interested in creating tailored solutions for the customer and turn your ideas into ready solutions?
About us
Our journey to transform Bus business at Scania has started last year and already now we can see great benefits of it. People Transport Solutions unit - KN - has been established and within it section Adaptations & Partnership KNAF - to support the KN strategy - become preferred partner for our body builders and offer complete solutions through partnerships with different stakeholders.
Now it is time to reinforce group Adaptation Design KNAFD with new colleagues who will work with development of tailor made solutions to broaden offering of electrified and alternative fuel vehicles.
Your tasks
In the role as an electrical and cable harness development engineer you will work with development of new solutions and maintaining of existing ones. It is done by creating the cable harness drawings and circuit diagrams for complete systems which later on you verify either at test assembly or in running production. You will also analyze requests coming from customers and answer if those are feasible to implement. Part of the work is to continuously looking for improvements and implementing them.
Your profile
You have Master or Bachelor of Science in electro/mechatronics or equivalent and have at least few years of working experience within cable harness design. You should have experience from automotive industry and knowledge about the Saber, Capital (schematics and cable harness design) and CatiaV5 (3D routing) systems which are primary tools used in development. Experience with both VCA (low voltage) and VCB (high voltage) systems are appreciated.
You have technical interest and like to solve the challenges. You like to probe your ideas fast and are open to work outside of boundaries.
I believe that you should be driven, structured and like to take responsibility. Since work require many interactions with others you like to collaborate with many different people but also work independently.
We offer
I offer you the possibility to join a team where you will have great responsibility and work in a fast pace.
- Where we approach the problem as a challenge and find the solution to it.
• Where You will get a chance to bring your own ideas and turn them into ready solution in a short time.
I offer you a place to work where, Diversity and Inclusion is on our heart, where Scania Core Values really matter.
If the above sounds interesting don't hesitate to apply. We are interviewing continuously
Any questions?
Please contact recruiting manager Piotr Bownik mail: piotr.bownik@scania.com
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-06-26
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Scania CV AB
SÖDERTÄLJE
