Graphic Packaging International is a leading global packaging company with over 23.000 employees in more than 100 locations worldwide. With a product portfolio that emphasizes renewable, recycled, and recyclable materials, we are as committed to our customers and employees as we are to protecting the environment and giving back to the communities where we live and work. Serving the world with innovative, sustainable packaging solutions is what we do. Our talented, passionate, and purpose-driven employees are how we do it. Do you have innovative ideas, burning passions, or just want to be a part of something impactful? Then we'd love to have you on our team! Read more at https://www.graphicpkg.com/
Electrical Designer to Graphic Packaging International in Lund
Do you love solving technical problems and want to be a key member of a team with extensive technical expertise? Would you like to work with interesting machine solutions with customers all over the world and where you are providing key engineering expertise? Moreover, if you're structured, independent and would enjoy working for a company that values competence and job satisfaction highly then this is your opportunity! At GPI you will be part of an international company that truly invests in its employees and offers career development and training opportunities.
As the Electrical Designer you have an independent role as part of the whole process from core study/concept phase to implementation and commissioning of the machine. You work with design of electrical/automation system according to function description. You design technical solutions according to safety-, machine-, ergonomic- and electrical standards for packing machinery in the European and North American market.
Today, the team consists of 9 automation engineers and mechanical designers who report to the Engineering Manager. As Electrical Designer you will replace a previous colleague and become a key part of this competent team.
Does it sound interesting? Then send in your application today. We are looking forward to you joining our team!
Your responsibilities
Responsible for technical specifications regarding electricity and automation
Responsible for producing electrical drawings for packaging machines and electrical documentation
Work with electrical power calculations and selection of electrical components
Follow up on applicable regulations regarding machine safety and make safety calculations
Further develop electrical and automation systems
Your profile
You have a relevant electrical engineering degree or equivalent together with at least 3-5 years of previous work experience of installation in machine systems. You also have documented experience regarding machine safety according to the Machinery Directive and relevant harmonized standards. You are fluent in Swedish and English, both spoken and written.
Experience of safety calculations in PilzPascal or Sistema is meritorious. B licence, preferably an AL licence, regarding electrical installations is also a plus.
As a person you are communicative, driven and target oriented. You have an analytic mindset and a structured way of working. You are also thorough and solution oriented. As we often work close together, you enjoy and easily cooperate with others.
Application
This is a permanent position starting as soon as possible, based at the Lund office. Occasional business trips may occur.
In this recruitment Graphic Packaging International collaborates with Standby Workteam. We recruit continuously and you are welcome to submit your application as soon as possible. For more information about the position, please contact Kristian Berglund, Standby Workteam, +46 709 605 372.
