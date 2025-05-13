Electrical Design Engineer
Job Description
With a pioneering technology-leading offering, Hitachi Energy's Power Quality Solutions support the green energy transition with solutions that bring resilience, stability and increased capacity to the power grid. As a result, more renewable energy sources can be integrated, environmental impacts minimized and lower the risk of disruption in the grid.
At Hitachi Energy, we value our people as our greatest asset, as we leverage diverse thoughts, backgrounds, and experiences to foster a culture of innovation and collaboration. With our skilled and global project teams, we are there to support our customers worldwide to meet their sustainable goals, paving the way for a more sustainable, flexible, and secure energy system. Join our team!
Your responsibilities
In this role you will design control and relay protection system, electrical plant system and auxiliary equipment.
You will also design and integrate third party's systems.
Convert technical requirements into a validated design and ensure that customer requirements are fulfilled.
Create drawings and product configurations.
Work with our base design solutions and processes.
Support our customers and handle customer documentation.
Constantly improving of our solutions and develop new ideas.
Together with team members or independently work with delivery projects, improvement projects, and tenders.
Your background
We are looking for an engaged and driven person who are true team player with a problem-solving oriented and structured mindset.
You are proactive, look for opportunities and take responsibility for the projects and the tasks you work on.
Knowledge of Electric Cad system. Zuken E3 and Engineering Base is a benefit.
Knowledge of calculation tools. ETAP is a benefit.
Knowledge of relay configuration.
You have a university degree in Electrical Engineering or similar work experience.
It is considered a big advantage if you have experience from FACTS, Substation, or infrastructure project.
English is a must, Swedish language skills are a plus.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career possibilities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More benefits could be connected to this specific role
More about us
Are you ready to join Hitachi Energy for a career with no limits and a place where you can be yourself? We are ready for you! Applications will be reviewed on an ongoing basis, so don't delay - apply today.
More information: Recruiting Manager: Christian Müller, Christian.muller@hitachienergy.com
, will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Nawzad Rashid, +46 107-38 91 48; Unionen: Karin Ulvemark, +46 107-38 51 42 or Ingrid Rinaldo, +46 107-38 58 19; Ledarna: Frank Hollstedt, +46 107-38 70 43. All other questions can be directed to Talent Acquisition Partner Tobias Nilsson, tobias.n.nilsson@hitachienergy.com
