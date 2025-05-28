Electrical and Electronics Hardware Engineer- TVM
"Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to driving prosperity and shaping the future landscape through sustainable transport, mobility, and infrastructure solutions. By offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity.
Our headquarters are in Gothenburg, Sweden. Volvo Group shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm."
Electromobility is changing the automotive world, and we are now looking for you who want to be part of this change happening in our industry. The Electromobility organization is responsible for the complete development of our electric powertrains. From advanced engineering through product development into the maintenance phase. We drive the transition from conventional powertrains to electromobility and secure a stepwise implementation in different segments/regions. Not only will you be working with the coolest technical challenges but also be part of an optimistic atmosphere where joy, knowledge-sharing, and openness are key characteristics.
Join our exciting change journey today and our newly formed TVM&EVS (Traction Voltage Monitoring & Electric Vehicle Supply) team in Power Conversion.
Role description:
Electrical and Electronics HW Engineer - TVM is responsible for the development of Traction Voltage Monitoring (TVM) solution in multifunction high voltage energy distribution units.
You will work in a cross-functional team within Volvo to specify the technical requirements, design and release the PCB/ECU, actively contribute to choosing supplier solution, and secure the industrialization and maintenance of the solution.
You work closely with the project team making sure the internal team and supplier understand the technical requirements and find the best solution after the review.
Who are you?
We think teamwork and collaboration create both an attractive workplace and great products. To succeed and have fun in the position we believe:
• You have above 5 years of experience in electronic circuits, embedded systems and Mechanical automotive development.
• Knowledge & Experience from Requirement management, DFMEA, SFMEA, 5-why, 8D-process and others.
• A very good understanding in Hazards when introducing and designing electronics in higher voltage applications
• Knowledge of production methods
• Verification and validation experience
• Technical knowledge of electromobility products and systems
You are a result-oriented team player who excels at thoroughly exploring and identifying optimal technical solutions. You possess a strategic mindset that enables you to anticipate, understand, and adapt to future needs and challenges. Additionally, you have strong planning and organizational skills and communicate comfortably in English, both verbally and in writing.
Meritorious to have
• PCB design experience
• Experience with EV development, power supply, or charging systems
• Familiarity with Volvo tools is a merit (KOLA, PIL, etc.)
Required knowledge/experience
• M.Sc. degree or higher in electrical/mechatronics engineering
• Experience in analog and digital electrical circuit design
• Skillful in collaboration with different stakeholders.
• Leadership experience is a merit.
Do you think we might be the perfect match, are you curious or do you have some questions? Don't hesitate to contact us!
Recruitment Partner: Smita Shree
Email id: smita.shree@volvo.com
Last application date: 15th June 2025
We value your data privacy and therefore do not accept applications via mail.
Who we are and what we believe in
We are committed to shaping the future landscape of efficient, safe, and sustainable transport solutions. Fulfilling our mission creates countless career opportunities for talents across the group's leading brands and entities.
Applying to this job offers you the opportunity to join Volvo Group. Every day, you will be working with some of the sharpest and most creative brains in our field to be able to leave our society in better shape for the next generation. We are passionate about what we do, and we thrive on teamwork. We are almost 100,000 people united around the world by a culture of care, inclusiveness, and empowerment.
Group Trucks Technology are seeking talents to help design sustainable transportation solutions for the future. As part of our team, you'll help us by engineering exciting next-gen technologies and contribute to projects that determine new, sustainable solutions. Bring your love of developing systems, working collaboratively, and your advanced skills to a place where you can make an impact. Join our design shift that leaves society in good shape for the next generation. Ersättning
