Electric Motor Design Engineer
2025-05-23
, Aneby
, Habo
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Mullsjö
, Vaggeryd
, Nässjö
, Eksjö
Do you want to help shape the future of electric drive technology? At Together Tech, you'll get the opportunity to combine technical expertise with sustainable innovation. We're now looking for an Electric motor designer with strong skills in CATIA and a passion for high-performance design.
You will initially join a highly skilled R&D team focused on developing the power systems for next-generation handheld products. Your work will play a key role in their future performance and efficiency. You will be responsible for the design and optimization of electric motors, working across the full development process, from requirements and concept to final design and validation. The role involves deep technical challenges related to performance needs, magnetic materials, and lamination design.
Key Responsibilities:
Design and optimize electric motors and electromechanical components for portable products.
Develop magnet configurations, winding concepts, and lamination stacks
Perform performance analysis and support system-level requirements
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to drive the development from concept to testing and validation
Your technical bakgrund
Master's/Bachelor's degree in mechatronics engineering, or a related technical field
Deep technical understanding of electric motor design and of manufacturing methods and processes.
Experience in performance simulations, testing, magnet material selection, and CAD design using CATIA v5.
Good command of written and spoken English professionally. Proficiency in Swedish is considered a merit.
Your personal characteristics Being a consultant puts extra light on having a flexible and curious mindset, a self-reliant way of working and your capability to build strong relationships with customers and colleagues, while keeping track of the target picture. You stay current with industry trends and emerging technologies and are motivated to develop together with us.
Together Tech for sustainability We provide opportunities for development through a variety of assignments in different industries, whether it be client projects or in one of our exciting in-house projects. At Together Tech, you work together with other engineers who are passionate about the environment and sustainability, all with a desire to create lasting solutions using technology - or as we say: Better World Tech!
Your development & our support
Your development and well-being are important to us, and Together Tech offers benefits that support you and your career in the best way. We value the importance of secure employment and fixed salary, and we have a collective agreement. We prioritize your health and provide a wellness allowance of 4000 SEK per year. Moreover, we offer health check-ups, contributions to activities, and wellness discounts.
We enjoy spending time together through various social activities and team-building activities suitable for everyone! From after-works and sport activities to pentathlons and corporate conferences. Our commitment is to give you great conditions to grow through various assignments and projects as well as individual development plans. We also offer courses in sustainability and other courses within the framework of your role and goals. We take pride in being recognized as one of Sweden's most attractive employers in 2024 and 2025 by Karriärföretagen!
Learn more about us at www.togethertech.com.
