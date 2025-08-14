Ekonomistudent till AbbVie
About the company
AbbVie is one of the world's leading research biopharma companies, and we develop innovative treatments and sustainable care solutions for severe diseases within the focus areas immunology, neurology, oncology, eyecare and virology. Patient orientation is key, and the company aim to develop specialized treatments and medicines for unsolved health problems. Our vision is to improve the lives of people affected by disease. 52+ million patients in 175+ countries are treated by AbbVie's medicines every year.
Your role
In your position as an economics student at AbbVie, you will be involved in supporting Accounting. This includes responsibilities such as managing invoice processes, supporting administrative financial processes, and handling data analysis. This position offers you the opportunity to participate in aspects of the financial processes within a global pharmaceutical company. The idea is for you to become part of the team, learn routine tasks, cover when needed, contribute to various projects, and gain insight into the finance function.
Main tasks and responsibilities
You will support the Accounting department at the Scandinavian level, working on tasks such as:
Managing suppliers (creating new, updating current, assisting other departments)
Invoice management and purchase orders in SAP
Handling financial inquiries from affiliates and external partners
Communicating with the Financial Shared Service Center and headquarters in Europe
Assisting in the distribution process and interacting with customers
Managing data analysis and participating in various projects
Your qualifications
We are looking for someone studying within the field of economics, preferably with a focus on finance or analysis at the university level and you have at least 2 years left of your studies. We expect at least basic accounting knowledge from your studies. We would appreciate it if you have good proficiency in systems, at least basic knowledge is required in Excel, more in depth knowledge of Excel is a strong advantage. Experience with SAP is considered a merit. A requirement for the role is that you are fluent in both spoken and written Swedish and English.
As a person, you are curious and proactive. You have an eye for detail and enjoy working both independently and collaboratively with others.
Location: Solna, Stockholm
Scope: 2 days per week. Hours/days of work could be increase during summer to cover a lower activity due to the vacations.
This is a consulting assignment, where you will be employed by us at Clevry but work on-site with our client AbbVie.
About Clevry
For over 30 years we have been the change maker for a more soft skills driven work-life within talent acquisition, assessments and advisory. We operate globally with customers, consultants and candidates from North America to Singapore with headquarters in Brighton, Stockholm and Helsinki. At Clevry we have over 150 soft skills certified recruiters, business psychologists and experts at your service.
The process
Clevry thinks your soft skills are as important as your hard skills. Do you want to know more about your soft skills and how to optimize them?
As you apply for this position you have the possibility to answer a questionnaire from us about your soft skills. The questionnaire takes approximately 10 minutes to fill out and generates a feedback report (in Swedish) that highlights your soft skills. This report can be used for both personal and professional purposes.
Both questionnaire and feedback report are sent to your e-mail inbox.
We screen candidates continuously and the position could be filled prior to last application date. If you have any questions regarding this position or this recruitment process, do not hesitate to contact us at linnea.tylenius@clevry.com
. Does this role sound like a good match? Please apply today.
