Ekonomiassistenter

2024-10-09
Role Overview:
We are seeking a dedicated Economic Assistant to join our dynamic team. This role will involve a combination of business administration, data analysis, and financial forecasting. You will play an integral part in ensuring our financial operations run smoothly, from invoicing to reporting.
Key Responsibilities:
Administering various business administration tasks.
Managing invoicing processes and ensuring timely and accurate invoice management and bookkeeping.
Overseeing day-to-day accounting tasks.
Conducting detailed statistical analysis.
Producing comprehensive reports and crafting presentations on key results, statistics, and figures.
Engaging with customers and suppliers regarding pricing, payments, and tax-related concerns.
Developing accurate financial and economic forecasts and models.
Analysing data sets to derive actionable insights.
Compiling economic reports for executive review.
Preferred Skills and Qualifications:
Prior experience in audit, consulting, financial advisory is a distinct advantage
• Familiarity with the precious metals industry is a strong asset.
• Previous experience working in Sweden or knowledge of the Swedish market and regulations is preferred.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite, with advanced expertise in Excel
• Proficiency in Power BI or Tableau
• Basic proficiency in Swedish and familiarity with the Swedish working environment.
• Native proficiency in English, both written and spoken.
• Strong communication skills, both written and verbal.
Educational background in e-commerce, commerce, economy, business management or relevant fields.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-10-27
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Tavex AB
http://tavex.se
STOCKHOLM
