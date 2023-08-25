Ekonomi Assistent
Detailed description of the position:
Responsible for recording company journals
Responsible for the development of monthly daily operating budget tables, and customized monthly budget tables with the business department
Responsible for submitting monthly reports to the head office
Responsible for handling company tax-related business
