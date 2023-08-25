Ekonomi Assistent

Golden Leader AB / Ekonomiassistentjobb / Stockholm
2023-08-25


Visa alla ekonomiassistentjobb i Stockholm, Solna, Lidingö, Sundbyberg, Danderyd eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Golden Leader AB i Stockholm

Detailed description of the position:
Responsible for recording company journals
Responsible for the development of monthly daily operating budget tables, and customized monthly budget tables with the business department
Responsible for submitting monthly reports to the head office
Responsible for handling company tax-related business

Öppen för alla
Vi fokuserar på din kompetens, inte dina övriga förutsättningar. Vi är öppna för att anpassa rollen eller arbetsplatsen efter dina behov.

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2023-09-08
E-post: info@goldenleader.se

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Golden Leader AB (org.nr 556828-7857)
Årevägen 59 (visa karta)
162 65  VÄLLINGBY

Jobbnummer
8060574

Prenumerera på jobb från Golden Leader AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Golden Leader AB: