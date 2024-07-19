EHS Manager
Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB / Byggjobb / Skövde Visa alla byggjobb i Skövde
2024-07-19
, Tibro
, Tidaholm
, Götene
, Skara
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB i Skövde
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
ROLE PURPOSE
The EHS Manager must be an experienced and recognized technical expert in Construction and Design Safety, to include incorporation of safety into business and project management processes.
The span and complexity of our activities requires advanced knowledge and technical specialization in construction and design safety management to recognize and control risks.
Responsibilities
* Conduct Regular Safety Inspections and Audits
• Conduct regular safety inspections and audits to identify potential hazards and ensure compliance with relevant regulations and standards. This includes identifying areas of improvement and developing corrective actions to address any issues.
• Responsibility: Identify, report, and mitigate hazards to ensure a safe working environment for all employees.
• Develop and Implement HSE Policies and Procedures to comply with relevant laws and regulations
• Develop, implement, and maintain HSE policies, procedures, and programs to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements and company expectations. This includes training employees on these policies and procedures to ensure they understand their roles and responsibilities.
• Responsibility: Develop, implement, and maintain effective HSE policies and procedures to prevent accidents and ensure compliance with regulations.
• Investigate Incidents and Near-Miss Reports**: Investigate all reported incidents, near-miss reports, and close calls to identify root causes and develop corrective actions to prevent recurrence. This includes reporting findings to management and ensuring that all recommendations are implemented.
• Responsibility: Conduct thorough investigations to identify the root causes of incidents
• Train and Educate Employees on HSE**: Provide training and education to employees on HSE policies, procedures, and best practices to ensure they understand their roles and responsibilities in maintaining a safe working environment. Responsibility: Provide effective training and education to employees on HSE policies, procedures, and best practices to ensure a culture of safety awareness.
• Monitor KPIs and Performance Metrics**: Monitor key performance indicators (KPIs) and performance metrics related to HSE performance, such as Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR), Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR), and other relevant metrics. This includes identifying trends, developing corrective actions, and reporting findings to management. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-07-29
E-post: jobs_se@gtsnordic.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Global Taxation Services Nordic Sweden AB
(org.nr 559103-9986)
Stationsgatan 7-9 (visa karta
)
541 30 SKÖVDE Arbetsplats
GTS Nordic Sweden AB Jobbnummer
8807122