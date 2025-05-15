EDA Tools Application Engineer
2025-05-15
Join Our Team VIPAS AB as a Do you have what it takes to thrive in the vibrant world of IT consulting? VIPAS AB, a burgeoning company, proudly invites you to embark on your next engaging project as our
About VIPAS :
Imagine a world where your business technology perfectly aligns with your goals-efficient, scalable, and innovative. At VIPAS AB, that's exactly what we strive to create. As an IT consulting company, we don't just offer services; we deliver tailored solutions using cutting-edge technologies like Java and Python. Our team is well-versed in software development, DevOps, and engineering, bringing years of experience and expertise. Think of us as your trusted guide, leading your organization through the landscape of modern tech adoption, ensuring every step is taken with confidence and foresight.
Job Description:
We are seeking an experienced Electronics Engineer to join our client's Research & Development (R&D) department. You will be part of a dedicated team of Electrical Engineers focused on enhancing the daily work of electronics engineers by providing them with the most efficient tools and workflows. This is your chance to play a pivotal role in supporting and optimizing the tools used in electronic design.
Your Role: As an EDA Tools Application Engineer, you will be responsible for supporting and improving the tools and workflows used by the electronics engineering team. You will work closely with users to understand their needs, solve their problems, and help them enhance their productivity. Key Responsibilities:
Provide expert support to engineers on electronic design tools.
Monitor, evaluate, and recommend new software and solutions to improve efficiency.
Collaborate with engineers to identify areas for workflow enhancements.
Deliver training, create documentation, and produce user guides.
Troubleshoot and resolve tool-related issues.
Requirements:
Minimum of 3 years of experience in the electronics field.
Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
Clear and effective communication abilities.
Passion for providing exceptional support and enhancing user experiences.
Nice-to-Have Qualifications:
Experience with Siemens Xpedition.
Familiarity with PLM/PDM systems.
Knowledge of library management within electronics.
Experience in electronics assembly and production.
Prior experience in a support or training role.
Why Join Us?
Vipas AB offers attractive employment packages for IT consultants, aligned with the Teknikföretagen (Almega) collective agreement. Clients Working with us provides opportunities in diverse industries, allowing you flexibility and growth. If you're driven and eager to face new challenges, join the VIPAS family.
You'll be part of an innovative team driving the future of telecom, Automotive, Retail, and Banking. If you're ready to take on challenging projects and grow your career in a cutting-edge environment, this is the opportunity for you!
Apply Now & Please feel free to reach me at swathianantu@vipas.se
Note: Please do apply if you have Sweden PR/ citizenship OR a Sweden work permit.
How to Apply:
Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by submitting their resume and cover letter. Join us in driving innovation in the VIPAS AB!
Please note! We offer continuously. That means that we sometimes remove the assignments before the deadline. If you are interested we recommend that you apply immediately.
