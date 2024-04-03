EDA Program Manager (742119)
2024-04-03
About this opportunity
Ericsson Dynamic Activation (EDA) - part of Business Area Cloud and Services (BCSS) more specifically Core network Engineering and PDU CUE. The product is positioned right in between the operator's business support system and the technical infrastructure in the network. Dynamic Activation responsible for activation in Ericsson solutions, and is an essential and key part of Ericsson's 5G Core system, setting all customer and service data in the 5G network and an enabler of migrating 4G customers to the new 5G infrastructure. EDA has over the last years introduced new generation of cloud native product in the market including the 5G business requirements and will over coming years have focus on continued roadmap execution, industrializing the product and enable the full customer base (375 customers and > 1400 installed systems) to be onboarded on new generation of the product.
You will be reporting to one of the EDA PDG line manager together with program colleagues and be part of the PDG leadership team.
Roughly 160 colleagues are working with Dynamic Activation in Karlskrona and another 90 is based in our Shanghai office. We are working in teams of 7-8 individuals and have the total responsibility from requirements, through development, test and support - a true small company approach! Now we are looking to extend our team of program managers with a new colleague. We are looking for a Program Manager to be supporting the execution Dynamic Activation roadmap and internal product plan.
What you will do
Build and maintain Program plans
Facilitate deliveries of program tasks/plans
Communicate and interact with program stakeholders
Ensure that quality assurance and control activities are performed
Collect reliable fact-based measurements for activities in the Program; aggregate and report measurement data to relevant line and project fora
Operate and supervise processes, propose and implement process improvements
Evolve the way we do SW development to increase speed, flexibility and simplification
Present to stakeholders reports on progress as well as problems and solutions
Ensure knowledge sharing and learning across the organization
You will bring
Education: B. Sc or equivalent
5 + years' experience in program/project management in a multicultural environment
Project management skills acquired through training, project management experience or other experience of using project management methods and techniques
Leadership skills with ability to build strong and empowered teams
Able to produce results while working under pressure, and be inventive in problem solving
Solid track record in large scale development with agile methods according to lean principles
You are an agile, dynamic and result focused leader who empower teams to achieve the solution and organization objectives. You are a keen learner and always work across the organization to drive more efficiency and effectiveness. You support the organization to align ways of working to increase speed, ensure quality and improve customer satisfaction.
What happens once you apply?
Click Here to find all you need to know about what our typical hiring process looks like.
Location for this role: Karlskrona, Sweden
Recruiter:Monal Jain (monal.jain@ericsson.com
)
Please send in your application in English as soon as possible since the process is ongoing.
