Ecosystem GTM Junior Marknadsanalytiker

Nord365 AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Halmstad
2025-07-09


Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Halmstad, Laholm, Båstad, Falkenberg, Ängelholm eller i hela Sverige
Visa alla jobb hos Nord365 AB i Halmstad

Nord365 AB is now searching for a junior market analyst for our business partner.
As a junior market analyst we expect you to:
Propose GTM plan for Ecosystem New product successful launch.
Support sale manager to make market competitive analysis and full market report for Ecosystem new product category.
Assist sales manager to define product price based on market analysis
Support local sales teams, market team, retailer team to work together to implement Ecosystem GTM Pkan

Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08
E-post: xh@nord365.com

Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb.

Arbetsgivare
Nord365 AB (org.nr 559062-1172)

Kontakt
Jessy Wang
xh@nord365.com
0733935555

Jobbnummer
9423349

Prenumerera på jobb från Nord365 AB

Fyll i din e-postadress för att få e-postnotifiering när det dyker upp fler lediga jobb hos Nord365 AB: