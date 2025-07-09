Ecosystem GTM Junior Marknadsanalytiker
2025-07-09
Nord365 AB is now searching for a junior market analyst for our business partner.
As a junior market analyst we expect you to:
Propose GTM plan for Ecosystem New product successful launch.
Support sale manager to make market competitive analysis and full market report for Ecosystem new product category.
Assist sales manager to define product price based on market analysis
Support local sales teams, market team, retailer team to work together to implement Ecosystem GTM Pkan Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-08-08
E-post: xh@nord365.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Nord365 AB
(org.nr 559062-1172) Kontakt
Jessy Wang xh@nord365.com 0733935555 Jobbnummer
9423349