E-mobility Engineer
2024-06-24
I am Peter, your potential next leader. I know a lot about cows, not because I have a double degree in Data Science and applied mathematics but because I have worked 17 years with robots and milk production at DeLaval. So a couple of years ago, I thought to myself, what is beyond robots, cows, and milk? And I found my way in consultancy, and now I'm stuck in the world of exploring new things! My team at Knightec and I get the opportunity to create products needed in the market designed to be sustainable for customers who value our competence. Right now, I'm focusing and working with Electrification. I'm too humble to say that I'm an expert, but I have great experience in the field! I love the technical aspects of my work, creating, modifying, and developing products. But the best part of my day is to discuss, learn and mentor my team members to have the best chance to find their following context or projects. I appreciate open dialogues and transparency to give you situational leadership; that is one thing I can promise you!
Why working as a consultant will fit youBecause you want to focus on solving technical problems without internal politics, you want to make new products that last, not handling the old legacy. And you want to have a team with engineers who understand the problem you meet and help you see them from another perspective.
What will you work with?For the transportation sector, electrification is the paradigm shift of the century. As an engineer within e-Mobility at Knightec, you could drive the change.
The required areas of expertise within electromobility cover a broad spectrum, and where you want to contribute is up to you. Whether you are skilled in Systems engineering, Embedded software development, Control systems design, or Test and verification, your knowledge will be valuable.
We believe that a holistic approach is required to make products and services succeed both now and in the future. Our way of working is in cross-functional teams closely collaborating with our customers.
What you need to bringOur best guess is that you have an educational background in mechatronics, electronics, computer science, or software engineering with an interest in electrification and/or the automotive industry.
Electrificationconsist of a variety of building blocks, and we think you have competence and experience from one or several of the following:
Electric motors
Inverters
Battery technology
Battery Management Systems
Charging
More specifically, we are looking for skilled people whose key competencies lie within any of the following fields:
Systems Engineering
Embedded software development (Matlab Simulink, C, C++)
Electronics design
Control systems design
Test and Verification
We consider it highly advantageous if you have experience working with Virtual Circuit Breakers (VCB) within these areas of expertise.
KnightecWe are consultants in technology, digitalization, and leadership. We work to improve people's lives through game-changing solutions. We are engineers focusing on product development that should be sustainable and durable in edge technology in both in-house projects and at customer sites. We are more than 900 engineers in 10 different cities. To be a consultant at Knightec isn't just a job; it is the way to build a career that you can be proud of! Ersättning
