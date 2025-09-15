E-Commerce Product Coordinator
2025-09-15
Job Description
As an E-Com Product Coordinator you will drive and ensure seamless e-commerce operations and product go-live processes across e-com and marketplaces.
WHAT YOU'LL DO:
Coordinate with relevant teams to ensure timely product information enrichment and workflow.
Optimize product go-live timelines and strive for best possible SLA
Ensure accurate product information and content is live across all e-commerce channels.
Secure timely website content updates across all touchpoints in line with the commercial plan.
Own the promotion production and management process.
WHO YOU'LL WORK WITH
You will collaborate closely with cross-functional teams including E-Commerce, Content, Marketing, and Product teams. Your role will be central in ensuring smooth coordination and execution across departments to deliver a seamless online experience.
WHO YOU ARE
We are looking for people with...
Experience in e-commerce operations or product coordination.
Strong analytical skills and attention to detail
Proficient in English, both written and spoken
Knowledge in PIM, Centra and Storyblok
And people who are...
Structured and organized in their approach
Efficient and proactive in managing tasks
Communicative and collaborative team players
Comfortable working in a fast-paced, dynamic environment
Passionate about fashion and digital commerce.
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
This is a full-time temporary position for a parental cover of 12 months based at our Head Office in Stockholm.
If you feel this opportunity is exciting, feel free to apply by sending in your CV in English as soon as possible, but no later than 18th Sep 2025. Due to data policies, we only accept applications through our career page.
Please note: We may take down the ad before the deadline if we receive a high volume of qualified applications, so we encourage you to apply as soon as possible.
In this role, you will have the flexibility to work both remotely and from the office. While remote working is part of our offer, approx. 4 days per week office presence is required to foster strong collaborations and teamwork.
Please note this position is offered on a local contract, therefore you should have the legal right to work in Sweden before applying. Other candidates are welcome to register their interest, and we will keep you in mind for future opportunities.
WHO WE ARE
Weekday is where culture moves fast and expression runs deep. Your everyday remix wrapped in denim. Too much, not enough, perfect. A wardrobe of contrasts: Effortless basics, monochrome shades, and edgy cuts. The signature jeans that go with everything-and express it all. More than fashion - it's a moment, a mood, culture in motion. Every version, all at once.
Monki is a state of mind, wearing the moods all the time. From hot basics to It-dresses and skirts, wild prints to match whatever feels right. It's about the energy, the fierce force that's always on point and ever-present. It's being curious -imagining it, making it real, because style is never just one thing. Learn more about Weekday here.
WHY YOU'LL LOVE WORKING HERE
We offer all our employees attractive benefits with broad development opportunities. All our employees receive a staff discount usable on all our H&M Group brands in stores and online. In addition to our staff discount, all our employees are included in our H&M Incentive Program - HIP. You can read more about our H&M Incentive Program here.
In addition to this, Weekday-based colleagues also receive:
• 30 days holiday
• A collective agreement which includes pension and life insurance
• Wellness benefit 3000kr/year
• Benify Benefits Portal
JOIN US
Our uniqueness comes from a combination of many things - our inclusive and collaborative culture, our strong values, and opportunities for growth. But most of all, it's our people who make us who we are.
We are committed to a recruitment process that is fair, equitable, and based on competency. We therefore kindly ask you to not attach a cover letter in your application.
