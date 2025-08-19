e-commerce Manager
Are you passionate about leveraging digital innovation to drive business success and enhance our digital sales? Do you want to be part of our journey of transforming our Digital Channels into the most intuitive and fast-growing sales channels in the industry, always placing the customer in the center of their experience? Are you a proven team player with both technical interest as well as strong operationally? We are now strengthening the team and are looking for an e-commerce Manager to join our Digital Channels team in Tools & Commercial Systems at AB Tetra Pak.
What are we looking for?
We are looking for an e-commerce Manager with an operational mindset with the ability to look at the long term strategy. This individual will be responsible for the current platform, and its success, as well as be part of building our new platform taking the responsibility as a Product Owner in the current project.
He or she has a "just do it" attitude, is curious and positive and continuously drive the success of the platform and customers. We value the right person rather than the exact right background.
The role is full-time and you will be based in Lund, Sweden.
Tetra Pak is not sponsoring work visas or relocation for this position.
What you will do
• Product Ownership: Work in an agile set-up, securing continued quality and performance of the platform as well as platform development based on prioritization.
• Digital Marketing: Support the Senior e-commerce Manager and the marketing manager, in new initiatives and development needs.
• Data Analysis: Monitor website analytics and key performance indicators (KPls) to identify trends and areas for improvement.
• Product Management: Support the markets and business units with insight into how to drive online sales, including product catalogue, descriptions, images and pricing.
• Customer Experience: Enhance the online customer experience through personalization and recommendations and optimized site navigation.
• Collaboration: Work closely within the Digital Channels team, development team, business units and other departments to ensure alignment of e-commerce initiatives.
• Keep up with industry trends, best practices, and emerging technologies in e-commerce and other relevant digital areas.
• Participate and support with other tasks applicable to the business and team needs, as the Digital Channels handles multiple platforms and business areas.
We believe you have
• To be successful in this position you have a good level of business understanding and enjoy working in a high-pace environment.
• You are a team player and see collaboration and communication as your strengths.
• 3+ years of experience in digital channels, e-commerce or a similar area.
• Strong understanding of agile methodologies and digital sales funnels
• Analytical mindset with a focus on performance and continuous improvement.
• Proven ability to manage multiple areas simultaneously while maintaining attention to detail.
• You have a university degree in Marketing, Business Administration, Information Technology, or equivalent from a relevant area.
• You are fluent in English, both verbal and written.
* If you have been working with e-commerce in a B2B environment it is a plus.
• Experience with analytic tools, digital marketing, and customer journey optimization is a plus.
Job Title
TS-Business Development Expert E
If you are excited for a new adventure at Tetra Pak, please submit your resume in English through mylink.
This job posting expires on 1st of September 2025.
To know more about the position contact hiring manager, Stephanie Popova Liljedahl . If you have any questions about your application, please contact Barbara Horvath.
For trade union information contact Unionen/Lisbeth Larsson at +46 46 36 2320 and Sveriges lngenjorer/Lars Haraldsson at +46 46 36 2533
Diversity, equity, and inclusion is an everyday part of how we work. We give people a place to belong and support to thrive, an environment where everyone can be comfortable being themselves and has equal opportunities to grow and succeed. We embrace difference, celebrate people for who they are, and for the diversity they bring that helps us better understand and connect with our customers and communities worldwide.
AB Tetra Pak
