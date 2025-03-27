E-Com Lead
2025-03-27
E-Com Lead
Company Description
H&M is accelerating its transformation to exceed customer expectations, focusing on providing a seamless omni-channel experience. We're building on our passion for the customer, upgrading the overall customer experience and taking it to the next level. If you're analytically curious, sales-driven and passionate about fashion and e-commerce, join our digital journey.
Job Description
The E-Comm Lead is responsible for the full experience of one customer group (Ladies, Men, Kids) in the hm.com website and app, across the Nordics region.
As the E-com Lead, you'll play a key role in driving profitable digital growth by optimizing the shopping experience on our website and app. You'll manage a customer segment and be responsible for daily product exposure, trend analysis, and securing a seamless, high performing customer journey. You work closely with various functions, including Merchandising, Customer Activation & Marketing, to drive sales performance through delivering the best digital customer experience.
Key responsibilities including areas such as:
Plan and execute product exposure and associated content on .com and app platforms.
Optimize product ranking, navigation and internal search based on trends and customer behaviour.
Mange deals, discounts and content publishing to maximize performance.
Analyse data, translating insights into actionable strategies.
Stay updated on fashion trends and competitive activities, adjusting site accordingly.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to align campaigns and drive sales.
Work closely with Experience Leads Customer Activation & Marketing team to secure overall digital experience and activations that optimized for overall growth and brand perception.
Collaborate with other E-com leads to secure cross-department experience and capitalize on cross merchandising opportunities to drive average order value and customer lifetime value.
Provide insights and feedback to regional Omni Merch team to guide product strategy and to Regional CAM team to guide customer strategy.
Qualifications
We see that you have a strong e-commerce background with proven results in driving digital commercial growth and expertise in online visual merchandising. You are data driven, with strong analytical capabilities and ability to synthesize data into insights and tangible actions.
You are interested in fashion retail and market trends, enabling you to make informed decisions on product placement. You have a strong salesmanship drive with an understanding of how drive sales through optimized experiences.
You have clear communication and collaboration skills that enable you to work closely and effectively with a cross-functional team, along with a strategic and growth-oriented mindset that enables you to execute and develop approaches aligned with sales and brand goals.
Besides your personality we see that you have:
University Degree, preferably in Business or Economics.
Minimum 5 years' experience in eCommerce roles with demonstrated ability to drive commercial business by working with our product and customer experience.
Strong analytical skills, including ability to interpret sales data, search trends, and web analytics to make informed decisions on product exposure.
Ability to work with data enablement platforms; experience utilizing Google Analytics, Tableau & Power BI is meritory.
Expertise in eCommerce platforms and content management systems (i.e. Adobe Experience Manager) to manage product listings and website content effectively is meritory.
Additional Information
We are more about personality and competence - leadership and value driven approach are key. If you feel your experience, skills and ambitions are right for this role, apply by sending your application through our career site as soon as possible but no later than April 7, 2025. We will evaluate applications on a rolling basis.
