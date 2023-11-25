Dynamics 365 Platform Specialist
Qinshift is a global technology company with a strong European presence, aiming to solve business problems for forward-leaning companies worldwide. Our team of over 3000 genuine tech experts builds and designs software and delivers end-to-end enterprise solutions, visionary UX and UI design, reliable managed services, and innovative product development offerings. Our company also provides cutting-edge tech consultancy services. We cater to a diverse clientele, including large telecom and satellite operators, financial and banking institutions, manufacturing and automotive companies, as well as mobility and health organizations, supporting their digital transformation journey.
Our ultimate company goal is helping our clients to become data-driven. As a Dynamics 365 Specialist you are a central figure when it comes to crafting Dynamics CRM solutions, enlightening the clients in the platform, and helping them in their digital transformation that lies ahead.
You will be part of the whole process, from meeting the client in a presale situation and having workshops to delivering the suggested solution. This means you need to have skills in doing workshops and understand the client's needs and challenge them to give them the best possible solution for their challenge.
You will also be part of a skilled team with other Dynamics Specialists and together you will work closely to deliver the best solutions for our clients. In your role as a Dynamics Specialist, you take part in several stages within the client projects. You work with new client projects, ongoing development, maintenance, and support to our existing clients. You will be a part of multiple projects and work both at our own premises and at the clients' offices. To succeed, you will be equipped with the best of toolboxes.
