Dynamic Systems Controls Internship
Koenigsegg Automotive AB / Datajobb / Ängelholm Visa alla datajobb i Ängelholm
2024-08-30
, Åstorp
, Bjuv
, Bräcke
, Båstad
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Koenigsegg Automotive AB i Ängelholm
, Helsingborg
, Malmö
eller i hela Sverige
QAre you the type of person who thrives in a fast-paced, innovative environment where every day brings a new challenge? Do you get excited about the idea of working on cutting-edge technology in the automotive industry? If so, you might be the perfect fit for our team.
As a Dynamic Systems Controls Intern, you will be part of our small and agile Dynamic Systems Control team. We are a critical division of the Koenigsegg Powertrain Software and Testing Team, responsible for developing, diagnosing, and calibrating vehicle functions in C to control all aspects of vehicle powertrain systems with a focus on lateral dynamics. Our work is at the forefront of automotive innovation, with a strong emphasis on ensuring the overall safety of the vehicle while maintaining an extreme level of performance.
Main responsibilities
- Participate in validation and calibration testing both virtually, on dynos and in-vehicle. - Participate in designing and debugging application-level software for lateral and longitudinal vehicle dynamics control, both in embedded systems and desktop environments.
- Work with a small, agile cross-functional team of software and hardware engineers.
About you
To thrive in this role, you need to be someone who lives and breathes automotive performance, with a particular passion for vehicle dynamics. You are fascinated by how every component of a vehicle interacts to create a seamless driving experience, and you're always eager to push the boundaries of what's possible on the road. You're not just interested in how things work-you're driven to make them work better.
Your strong background in Control System theory is matched by a deep understanding of the physical principles that govern vehicle behavior. Whether it's optimizing suspension settings or fine-tuning powertrain response, you have a knack for translating theoretical knowledge into real-world performance gains. Your approach to problem-solving is methodical and driven by a desire to enhance the overall dynamics of the vehicle.
You have a passion for learning and are constantly looking for ways to improve both your technical skills and your understanding of the vehicle as a whole. Whether it's through hands-on projects like maintaining a track day car or participating in Formula Student competitions, your enthusiasm for motorsports and automotive systems shines through.
Collaboration is essential to your process. You know that the best solutions come from working closely with cross-functional teams, where your clear communication and proactive approach help ensure that everyone is aligned. You're not just a team player-you're a team driver, always pushing the group toward innovative solutions that improve vehicle safety and performance.
Skills & Requirements
- Understanding of Vehicle Dynamics.
- Knowledge of Control System theory. -
Experience in vehicle testing and data analysis.
- Comfortable working with Matlab/Simulink, Python, C/C++ or similar typed languages.
- Pursuing a degree in Automotive Engineering, Motorsport Engineering, Control Systems Engineering or similar.
-
Strong teamwork skills, proactive way of working, outside of the box thinking.
- Formula Student, FSAE, Motorsports, and/or self-maintained track day car is a plus. - Good communication skills in English.
Koenigsegg is most known for building some of the fastest cars in the world; with almost all of our megacar technologies that are patented and made in-house by our almost 500 world-class technicians, engineers, sourcing experts, production craftsmen, and communicators.
What we've created is a unique proving ground of engineering creativity that makes use of our breakthrough megacar development and legacy to push the boundaries of sustainable mobility technology.
So, what's next?
We are on a universe-denting mission to develop the next generation of breakthrough tech and products. We are looking for outstanding, impactful, and authentic individuals to grow with us. Our ambitions are inspiring but will push the limits of what is possible - requiring one to work efficiently amid our cross-functional teams to execute at high-quality levels.
The goal is clear: innovate and transform. Ersättning
Fast månads- vecko- eller timlön Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-02-25 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Koenigsegg Automotive AB
(org.nr 556574-8018), https://www.koenigsegg.com/ Jobbnummer
8871975