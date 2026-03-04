Dstny is looking for an Operations Engineer
2026-03-04
About the job
Like the roots of a great oak tree, we want you to expand your roots horizontally as well as in-depth. At Dstny, we look for sharp minds, courageous forward-thinkers, fun lovers, kind hearts, and beautiful souls.
Dstny Communication Solutions is the technological division of the Dstny Group. We develop and operate, on behalf of Service Providers, our Cloud Services.
Check https://www.dstny.com/for-service-providers/
for more information.
About the SFO team:
SmartFlow Operations is a fundamental role in any "as a service" company. Dstny Communication Solutions is no different and the role is crucial in not only resolving incidents but managing and maintaining a platform delivered as a service model. We are always proactive and believe that building strong relationships with our partners enables success across the entire value chain and that successful partners will renew, advocate, and expand organically. As a SFO Engineer, you are responsible for the operation of a future-proof communication solution that automates and unifies all business communication (mobile, fix, social networks). To do that, you fully focus on the user experience, ease of use, and scalability of the Cloud Communication platform. Furthermore, although the team is based largely in Belgium, we are looking for reinforcements in Sweden!
Your role in 3 bullet points:
Using your technical acumen, you manage and maintain the Dstny platforms you're responsible for, which involves:
Planning and carrying out technical upgrades;
Assisting with capacity management;
Implementing sometimes a workaround to make sure the platform can match the SLA.
Because you love happy customers, end-users, and operators:
You scope and prioritize incidents coming from the different Dstny support and coach your colleagues in the DevOps team;
You solve incidents with your technical acumen, and if not immediately possible, you ensure that the next steps are well-defined and needed actions are taken;
For old Escaux technology, you're the primary contact to make sure the agreed SLA is met.
When needed, you make changes in the customer configuration in case the entity support L1 & L2 doesn't have the skills to solve incidents;
You are responsible for enforcing an agreed Service Level;
You update the Service Assurance Guide when needed;
You review incidents to prioritize bug fixes in collaboration with the product owner, development team, and operators.
Last but not least, since you want to improve the product:
You make sure the Dstny support teams have the right tools to deliver the right service to customers;
You train the different Dstny entities to increase their technology knowledge and therefore decrease the number of tickets raised;
You contribute to the quality of release management by providing feedback within the release management process.
What you need to fit into this glove:
You currently live in Sweden, preferably in the Stockholm area;
You have a Bachelor's or Master's degree in information technology;
You are comfortable in a Linux environment, and have a general interest in open-source software;
You have the necessary developer's skills & mindset to structurally bring solutions to the release management pipe (Linux basics, Git, Python, JavaScript, Scripting, API creation);
You have knowledge of Web- and mobile development from both a development and operational point of view;
Knowledge of open standards like SIP and related technology is a plus;
You speak English as well as 1 other European language, such as Swedish, Dutch or French;
You want to be part of a new revolution in the business of cloud communication;
You focus on making a customer happy;
You are a problem solver with good communication skills.
Destiny for service providers offers you:
An environment where a lot is possible and that revolves around growth and development;
A good salary with extra benefits;
The possibility to learn from a very experienced DevOps team that delivers one of the largest European Cloud Communication platforms;
An exciting atmosphere with a good pat on the back once in a while... as it should be! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-03-20
Mail your CV to HR.ADMIN@DSTNY.SE
E-post: hr.admin@dstny.se Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Dstny Communication Solutions SWE AB
(org.nr 559091-1789), https://www.dstny.com/why-dstny
Lumaparksvägen 9 (visa karta
120 31 STOCKHOLM Jobbnummer
9777979