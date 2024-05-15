Drug Product Delivery Distribution Operator, AstraZeneca
2024-05-15
Job description
AstraZeneca is a major international healthcare business engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription pharmaceuticals and the supply of healthcare services. AstraZeneca is proud to offer a unique workplace culture that inspires innovation and collaboration. Co-workers are empowered to express diverse perspectives - and are made to feel valued, energized and rewarded for their ideas and creativity.
We are curious, creative, and open to new ideas and ways of working. Above all, we are passionate about science and driven to always put patients first. Join AstraZeneca and apply your expertise in a company that are following the science and turn ideas into life changing medicines.
We now have an exciting opportunity for talented DPD Operators to be based in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Drug Product Delivery (DPD) within Pharmaceutical Technology & Development is the sole internal AstraZeneca department that packs, labels and distributes investigational medicinal products to clinical trial patients. We support launched, pre-launched and products under development within all our therapeutic areas. We work in a fast-paced environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials.
The DPD Operator role will be a operational role within Distribution one of Drug Product Deliveries three operational skill areas, Material Management, Pack Label and Distribution. We work in an environment where flexibility and agility enable us to deliver high value to early phase clinical trials. To complement our existing team, candidates with the following experiences is of interest:
Distribution experience from a complex supply chain organization
Drug Product Knowledge including management of Item/article and lot/batch management to ensure traceability on items/articles in a patient kit including a drug product, packaging material and patient labels from the pharmaceutical industry
AstraZeneca is one of the world's most exciting bio-pharmaceutical companies. From scientists to sales, lab techs to legal, we're on a mission to turn ideas into life-changing medicines that improve patients' lives and benefit society. We need great people who share our passion for science and have the drive and determination to meet the unmet needs of patients around the world.
Deadline: 2024-05-25
Responsibilities
The role holder will contribute to the DPD organization applying their expertise in the complex and regulated GMP environment. The work is focused operational within Distribution. As a DPD operator you will perform and document all the operational work according to written procedures. Be engaged in the development and improvement of internal processes and manage deviations. Be responsible for writing of GMP and SHE procedures within own skill areas and will be responsible for related training and compliance activities. As required maintain defined facilities or equipment according to GMP standards and be proactive to contribute to projects/activities through applying specialist knowledge within appropriate areas.
Distribution responsibilities example:
Preparing documentation, receiving and packing of investigational medicinal products to clinical trials. Being the main point of contact when it comes to distribution questions for a number of studies.
Qualifications
BSc/MSc in chemistry/pharmacy/engineering or equivalent experience. Preferably 2 years experience within pharmaceutical development
Understanding the disciplines in Drug Product Delivery, Supply Chain and Pharmaceutical development in order to contribute to an effective Supply Chain organization
Understanding of principles, applications and management of SHE and GMP in an R&D environment
Demonstrated ability to work with teams in a culturally diverse, complex and changing environment most internally but to some extent externally
Good written and verbal English communication and understanding
Soft skills:
As a person, you should have a curious and innovative mindset with problem solving ability, resolving issues with minimal guidance. The perfect candidate should show interest in working operationally to learn and quickly adapt to the new tasks with a willingness to develop within this role
