Drill- and Blast Engineer to Boliden Mines
Boliden Mineral AB/Boliden Gruvor / Gruv- och metallurgijobb
2024-10-04
Boliden is a high-tech metal company with its own mines and smelters, committed to ensuring society's supply of base and precious metals while striving to be world's most climate-friendly and respected metal provider. Our work has been integral to the value chains that have shaped modern society for a century. The metals we mine and produce will play a crucial role in the future - it is how we produce them that matters. Join us in driving change for generations to come.
Your opportunity:
You will be part of Boliden Mines staff, which has approximately 300 employees and includes departments such as HR & Sustainability, Finance, Engineering, Business Development, and Exploration. Within the mining engineering department, we support production within Boliden Mines through problem-solving and planning of new mining areas. Collaboration within the team is essential and crucial to achieving our common goals.
Who you will work with:
You will support open-pit and underground mines in various drilling and blasting projects. You will perform engineering work and contribute your expertise to various projects. You will collaborate with mine planning and production personnel, suppliers, and colleagues in the engineering department. You will participate in assignments at our mines in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland.
What you will do:
Support open-pit and underground mines in various drilling and blasting projects.
Perform engineering work and contribute your expertise to various projects.
Collaborate with mine planning and production personnel, suppliers, and colleagues in the engineering department.
Participate in assignments at our mines in Sweden, Finland, and Ireland.
What you bring:
Engineering degree in Mining Engineering, Mining School Engineer, or a similar field.
At least 5 years of experience in similar roles at producing mines.
Experience in both open-pit and underground mining, with a priority on large-scale underground bench mining.
Certifications and training in blasting are advantageous.
Proficiency in English, both oral and written; knowledge of Swedish is an advantage.
Valid driver's license (class B).
Ability to work independently and in a structured manner.
Communication skills and the ability to lead training sessions both theoretically and practically.
Accuracy and a willingness to develop towards more advanced tasks.
Why work with us:
Boliden offers an innovative and collaborative environment where you can shape our operations' future. We value initiative, creativity and the courage to challenge the status quo. As part of a forward-thinking team, you will be at the forefront of advancing our industry through automation and digitalization, contributing to both green metals production and overall profitability. Join us in driving the next phase of technological advancement.
Apply today to be part of something truly meaningful!
Questions about the role? Contact me, Michael Andersson, Section Manager, Production Technology, mikael.andersson@boliden.com
. Questions about your application are answered by our Talent Acquisition Partner, Adam Martinez, adam.martinez@boliden.com
.
Union information is available from Giovanni Cibrario, SACO, 070- 225 67 53, Andreas Mårtensson, Unionen, 070-541 83 93 or Peter Markström, Ledarna, 0910-77 40 09
Last day to apply for this position is the 3d of November 2024.
If you are a representative of a recruiting firm, please refrain from contacting us about this posting. We appreciate your consideration.
Sista dag att ansöka är 2024-11-03 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Boliden Mineral AB
(org.nr 556231-6850)
Kontorsvägen 1 (visa karta
)
936 81 BOLIDEN Arbetsplats
Boliden Mineral AB/Boliden Gruvor Jobbnummer
8938875