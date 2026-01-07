Drill and Blast Engineer in Mine Planning
Step into a role where your expertise shapes the future of underground mining. As a Drill & Blast Engineer, you will take on complex challenges, mentor members of your team, and work with advanced tools to ensure safe and efficient mining operations.
Shaping the future
At LKAB, we are leading the transformation of our industry toward a sustainable future. Just as we aim to reshape the world, we are committed to developing every individual on our team, both personally and professionally. Are you ready to help shape the future of the mining and mineral industry?
Your role
As we mine at greater depths, we face new and complex challenges that require more efficient ways of working. That is why continuous improvement is essential. As a Drill & Blast Engineer, you will be a key driver of improvement initiatives - from identifying areas for development to proposing measures that enhance safety, productivity, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. You will be part of a diverse and multicultural mine planning department and report directly to our Group Manager.
The role responsibilities include, but aren't limited to:
- Develop Drill & Blast designs in areas where production is going to take place.
- Optimize the Drill & Blast designs (analyzing fragmentation, charging plan modifications) so that mining is carried out safely and efficiently.
- Development and use of drill & blast QA/QC systems within organization.
- Carry out reporting and analysis on blast induced vibrations.
- Actively participate in D&B mining machinery investment procedures.
- Actively participate in meetings with different groups in the mine (operations, rock mechanics) to give and get feedback.
- Provide mentoring and guidance on blasting to younger members of the team.
What you bring
You demonstrate strong health and safety awareness and consistently apply safe working practices. In addition, you are responsible and driven, yet flexible in your approach. The role involves close collaboration across different teams within the company, making excellent communication and teamwork skills essential.
- At least a B.Sc in mining engineering with several years of operational experience within caving, including around a few years within Drill and Blast.
- Knowledge of Deswik.CAD and Deswik.UGDB is essential for the role. Knowledge of other blast simulation and design software is a merit.
- Good knowledge of explosive properties and safe handling procedures.
- B-level driver's license is a requirement for the position.
- Fluent in English in both speech and writing. Swedish at any level is considered an asset.
- Knowledge or willingness to learn Swedish work environment authority blasting work regulation (AFS 2007:1) is a merit.
What we offer
In addition to the general benefits we offer - which you can find a bit further down - we can also offer you, who currently do not live in Sweden, the following:
- Relocation support for you and your family.
- Excellent conditions for settling in. We guide you through the official procedures necessary to settle in the country if you come from outside Sweden. We also provide temporary accommodation for a reasonable period and help you find a permanent place to live according to your personal needs.
- LKAB helps you learn Swedish, a tool for a better understanding of Swedish culture.
- The Swedish vacation law entitles all employees to five weeks of vacation per year, and four consecutive weeks during June, July, or August. Your contract may include extra vacation days.
Additional information
We strive for a fair and objective recruitment process. Therefore, we usually do not request cover letters. Instead, we ask you to answer questions related to the specific position you are applying for. Your responses help us understand your skills and experience, so please take the time to answer as clearly and thoroughly as possible.
Location: Kiruna
Type of Employment: Permanent, full-time
Contact:
For more information about the position, please contact our hiring manager Theofanis Apeslidis at theofanis.apeslidis@lkab.com
.
Union representatives Kiruna/ Svappavaara:
- Sakari Alanko, Unionen, +46 980-725 08
-
Maja Krutrök, Ledarna, +46 980-535 50
- Peter Johansson, Akademikerföreningen, +46 980-718 79
