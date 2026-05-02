Drifttekniker IT Support

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2026-05-02
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Data Center Technician
F3 Technologies Operations is expanding and looking for a skilled Data Center Technician to join our team in Gävle. This role is ideal for someone who enjoys hands-on technical work in a fast-paced environment and wants to grow within data center operations across multiple projects.
You will play a key role in ensuring the availability, reliability, and efficiency of our data center infrastructure. The position offers long-term development opportunities, including the possibility to work on future projects in different locations.
What We Offer
Opportunity to work in a growing data center environment
Exposure to multiple projects and technologies over time
Career development within F3 Technologies Operations
Relocation support may be provided for the right candidate
Possibility to work on future assignments in other locations or data centers
Key Responsibilities
Maintain and support data center operations to meet high service levels
Perform hardware and network diagnostics, troubleshooting, and repairs
Conduct root cause analysis of infrastructure issues
Install, rack, and cable servers and networking equipment
Maintain asset inventory and ensure proper documentation
Develop and update technical documentation and procedures
Provide hands-on technical support to internal teams
Assist in scripting and automation for system updates and maintenance
Participate in an on-call rotation and provide after-hours support
Travel occasionally to support other sites and projects
Requirements
Minimum 3 years of experience in a data center or similar environment
Experience with data center build-outs and equipment installation
Strong knowledge of computer hardware and troubleshooting
Experience working with Linux systems
Ability to work shifts and participate in on-call rotations
Strong problem-solving, organizational, and communication skills
Ability to handle multiple tasks and respond quickly to incidents
Physically able to lift up to 22 kg and work in elevated environments
Nice Haves:
Experience with networking technologies
Knowledge of scripting (Python, Bash, or similar)
Familiarity with Cisco IOS and/or Juniper JunOS
Degree or equivalent experience in IT or a related field Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-06-02
E-post: malikfarhan504@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare F3 Technologies Jobbnummer
9887465