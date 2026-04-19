Drifttekniker IT Support
F3 Technologies / Supportteknikerjobb / Gävle Visa alla supportteknikerjobb i Gävle
2026-04-19
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About the role
Within Operations, we are responsible for managing customers' critical environments, primarily data centers. Our assignments are tailored to customer needs and often involve full-time, around-the-clock operations (24/7/365).
As an Operations Engineer, you will have a varied role with a focus on preventive maintenance, risk assessments, method documentation, and other activities that ensure stable and secure facility operations. You will monitor systems, perform routine checks, and interpret data from multiple technical environments.
Many of our customers use English in their daily communication. The role also includes administrative responsibilities such as incident reporting and root cause analysis. Therefore, you should be comfortable producing clear, high-quality documentation in English.
Who are you?
To succeed in this role, we believe you have:
A few years of experience as an Operations Technician or in a similar role
Education in operations, IT support, or a related field
Good knowledge of documentation and reporting
Fluent English skills, both spoken and written
You work in a structured and methodical way, handle stress constructively, and feel confident in your technical responsibilities. You are also a team player who actively contributes to solutions that support both team and business goals.
About us
F3 Technologies delivers solutions and services in Data centers in Gävle and operates on assignment through Tekssystem in the Nordics.
Application
Does this sound like the right opportunity for you? Submit your application as soon as possible, as selection is ongoing.
For questions about the position, please contact: malikfarhan504@gmail.com Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-05-10
E-post: malikfarhan504@gmail.com Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare F3 Technologies
806 33 GÄVLE Jobbnummer
9862839