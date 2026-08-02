Lead Project Engineer with ML hands-on experience
Aventix AB / Laborantjobb / Mölndal Visa alla laborantjobb i Mölndal
2026-08-02
, Göteborg
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Lead Project Engineer
About Us
At Aventix, we create sensor-based solutions that transform how laboratories collect and analyze data across a wide range of industries. By combining sensors with cutting-edge software, we help scientists achieve results faster, more accurately, and more reproducibly.
The Project
We are building a cost-effective, innovative new product for imaging and quantifying low volumes in micro well plates. We have established the foundational elements—from hardware prototyping and machine learning model development to our core backend and frontend architecture.
We are now looking for a driven Lead Engineer for a highly focused, 3-month project employment. We have a highly defined customer case to solve, providing you with clear objectives and delivery targets.
Your mission will be to take full ownership of the product – from the machine learning architecture and pipeline, optimizing and deploying our computer vision models for production, to working closely with our software and hardware team to integrate and develop the backend and frontend – to deliver a seamless user experience. By the end of this 3-month project, you will have led the transition of the ML model of this project from its current development phase into a fully functional and customer-ready product.
What will the project include?
Acting as the technical lead of the product, including the machine learning and computer vision aspects.
Developing, optimizing, and deploying existing computer vision/ML models to reliably analyze low-volume imaging data.
Working closely with the software team to integrate ML outputs seamlessly with our backend and frontend architecture.
Troubleshooting and resolving model performance and data-processing bottlenecks.
Solving our specific customer use case reliably, which serves as a primary deliverable for this project.
Driving the project execution to hit the 3-month target for a customer-ready product.
Which programs and tools will you work with?
Python as the primary language for machine learning and pipeline development.
Deep learning frameworks (PyTorch or TensorFlow) and vision libraries (OpenCV).
Modern full-stack web technologies (React, TypeScript, .NET, C++). You will interface with these through close collaboration with the team for system orchestration and the user interface.
Embedded systems and hardware-software communication interfaces.
Required Skills
Must-Have
Experience as a Machine Learning Engineer, Computer Vision Specialist, or closely related role.
Strong proficiency in Python and how to deploy, optimize, and interface with machine learning models in production environments.
Excellent team collaboration skills, with the ability to work closely with full-stack developers and hardware engineers to deliver a cohesive user experience.
A highly product-oriented, problem-solving mindset tailored for fast-paced, milestone-driven development.
Ability to quickly read and understand an existing codebase to take ownership of the ML architecture.
Nice-to-Have
Prior experience building or integrating laboratory instrumentation, optical imaging systems, or robotics.
Experience taking a prototype from the R&D phase to a commercial launch.
Familiarity with handling image or sensor data in real-time software applications. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-12
E-post: careers@aventix.io Arbetsgivarens referens
Arbetsgivarens referens för detta jobb är "Lead Project Engineer". Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Aventix AB
(org.nr 559513-2654)
Gemenskapens Gata 9 (visa karta
)
431 53 MÖLNDAL Kontakt
Hector Martinez careers@aventix.io Jobbnummer
10017998