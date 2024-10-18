Documentation specialist to global appliance company!
2024-10-18
Do you have strong technical knowledge and the ability to translate complex processes into clear, concise and accessible documentation? On the behalf of our client we are now searching for a Documentation Specialist
On the behalf of our client, which is a successful international company, leader in the home and professional appliances markets with headquarters in Stockholm. We are seeking a skilled documentation specialist to join their team and support the development of clear, user-friendly guidelines for their employee communications ecosystem. This role will involve documenting internal processes for a variety of users, from administrators to editors and new users, with varying expertise levels.
Work tasks
• Document and create best practice guidelines for internal use, addressing both technical and non-technical audiences.
• Develop process maps, flowcharts and other visual aids to clearly communicate workflows.
• Ensure documentation is accessible, user-friendly and tailored to different expertise levels.
• Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure thorough and accurate documentation.
• Assist with training and onboarding materials (written or video) to support new users and facilitate adoption of tools.
• Help ensure we adhere to data privacy, security and accessibility standards.
• Stay updated on relevant tool developments and ensure guidelines evolve accordingly.
• Strong proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and SharePoint; Power Automate and Power BI experience is a plus.
• 1-2 years proven experience in technical writing, process documentation or a similar role.
• Ability to explain technical concepts to non-technical audiences in clear and simple language.
• Familiarity with UX design principles and accessibility best practices.
• Experience with process mapping tools is advantageous.
• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail.
• Understanding of data privacy and security in a corporate setting.
• Excellent communication skills in English
Our recruitment process
This recruitment process is handled by Academic Work and it is our client's wish that all questions regarding the position is directed to Academic Work.
Our selection process is continuous and the advert may close before the recruitment process is completed if we have moved forward to the next phase. The process includes two tests: one personality test and one cognitive test. The tests are tools to find the right talent for the right position, to enable equality, diversity, and a fair process.
Our client is present in 60 countries and sells in more than 150 markets with over 55,000 employees around the world. They have been around for more and our success has to be attributed to the entrepreneurial spirit of our people. They believe in exposing individuals to challenging roles, offering them growth opportunities, and empowering them to make the right decisions. Their innovative culture created through people with diverse backgrounds provides a framework for developing market-breaking products. Respect and Diversity; Ethics and Integrity; and Safety and Environment awareness govern all that we do. Varaktighet, arbetstid, etc.
