Associate Valuation Manager
Vattenfall AB / Bankjobb / Stockholm Visa alla bankjobb i Stockholm
2026-07-13
, Solna
, Lidingö
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Vattenfall AB i Stockholm
, Solna
, Sundbyberg
, Danderyd
, Huddinge
eller i hela Sverige
Company Description
Vattenfall is a European energy company with approximately 20 000 employees. For more than 100 years we have electrified industries, supplied energy to people's homes and modernized our way of living through innovation and cooperation. We are looking for talented individuals who, in addition to their passion for their own role, also have strong team spirit and want to contribute to supporting a meaningful corporate mission.
Job Description
Business Area Wind is responsible for Vattenfall's Onshore and Offshore Wind as well as other non-hydro Renewable activities. Today we develop, construct and operate wind generation in UK, Sweden, Denmark, Germany and the Netherlands.
At Vattenfall, our Valuation team plays a critical role in enabling high-quality business and project decisions that support our strategic ambitions.
We are now looking for an Associate Valuation Manager to join Business Area Wind. In this role, you will be at the centre of value creation, supporting investment decisions across Offshore, Onshore, Solar & Battery Business Units. You will create project valuations by developing robust business cases, and collaborate closely with a wide range of stakeholders across the organisation.
As a Valuation Manager, you will apply strong financial and commercial judgement to maximise project value. You will deliver insightful analyses and business cases with a high degree of integrity, working closely with development leads and their supporting expert functions such as Procurement, Engineering, Generation and more.
You will contribute to continuously improving Valuation tools, processes and ways of working, collaborating with fellow Valuation Managers within your team. The role offers a high degree of variety, exposure to multiple markets, and the opportunity to work on both existing and emerging markets and innovations.
You will receive structured training and comprehensive onboarding from experienced team members, including dedicated support, shadowing and practical 'learn by doing' opportunities. This will help you build a strong understanding of Valuation concepts, the renewable energy industry, and the ways we collaborate within the team and with our stakeholders.
Your main tasks and responsibilities:
Support the development, review and maintainance of complex financial models to assess project value
Prepare and present economic and financial appraisals across wind, solar, battery and hydrogen projects
Aim to ensure accuracy and consistency of inputs used in business cases
Work in close collaboration with Risk, Opportunity and Uncertainty Management
Perform scenario and sensitivity analyses to support decision-making
Conduct ad hoc analysis across projects and portfolios
Evaluate acquisition, divestment, joint venture and partnership opportunities
Communicate results clearly to stakeholders
Provide both internal and external perspectives on project valuations
You will report to the Director of Valuation within Business Control and work in a dynamic, international environment alongside a well established team of highly experienced peers.
Location: The location of this position is flexible with Stockholm, Amsterdam, Kolding, Hamburg, Berlin, London or Hexham being options. Regular business trips may be required
Qualifications
Your profile:
Bachelor's or Master's degree in economics, finance, science or engineering
Minimum 1-3 years experience in financial modelling
Strong commercial awareness and business acumen
Experience or strong interest in working with complex financial models
Good understanding of financial theory
Confident Excel user with motivation to further develop advanced skills
Ability to analyse complex information
Ability to present finance to non-finance audiences
Awareness of accounting and tax considerations
Strong communication and interpersonal skills
A tendency to be resourceful and efficient
Ability to work in multicultural teams
Additional considerations for a successful applicant:
Fluency in German would be advantageous
Experience or active interest in the renewables industry
Knowledge of statistical analysis
A demonstrable interest in 'FinTech' or other analytical coding is beneficial
Additional Information
Our offer
We offer good remuneration, a challenging and international work environment and the possibility to work with some of the best in the field. You will be working in interdisciplinary teams and you can always count on support from committed colleagues as 'Ask and Share' concept is essential for the way we work. We offer attractive employment conditions and opportunities for personal and professional development.
More Information
Incoming applications are reviewed and evaluated on an ongoing basis. Therefore, this vacancy may be filled before the application deadline. The application deadline is July 24, 2026.
We welcome your application in English and kindly request that you do not send applications by any means other than via our website as we cannot guarantee that we will be able to process applications that are not made via our website.
For more information about the recruitment process you are welcome to contact our recruiter Sandra Domschke, sandra.domschke@vattenfall.de
At Vattenfall we are convinced that diversity contributes to building a more profitable and attractive company and we strive to be a good role model regarding diversity. Vattenfall works actively for all employees to have the same opportunities and rights regardless of gender, ethnicity, age, transgender identity or expression, religion or other belief, disability or sexual orientation. Click here for further information.
The security of Vattenfall and its employees is essential. For that reason, a pre-employment screening will be part of your recruitment process. The screening is based on the role you will fulfill within Vattenfall and will be performed by a third party, DISA Global Solutions AB.
Since Vattenfall is a part of the Swedish critical infrastructure, many of our services are security classed. If this position is security classified the final candidates might be subject to a security vetting process, according to Swedish legislation.
We look forward to receiving your application! Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-07-24 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Vattenfall AB
(org.nr 556036-2138)
117 56 STOCKHOLM Arbetsplats
Stockholm Jobbnummer
10000987