Local Marketing Communications Manager, Process Industries
ABB AB / Marknadsföringsjobb / Västerås Visa alla marknadsföringsjobb i Västerås
2026-07-13
, Hallstahammar
, Surahammar
, Eskilstuna
, Enköping
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos ABB AB i Västerås
, Eskilstuna
, Sollentuna
, Örebro
, Stockholm
eller i hela Sverige
At ABB, we help industries run leaner and cleaner—and every person here makes that happen. You'll be empowered to lead, supported to grow, and proud of the impact we create together. Join us and help run what runs the world.
Your role and responsibilities
Are you passionate about creating impactful marketing communications that support business growth and a more sustainable future? Do you enjoy combining strategic thinking with hands-on execution in a collaborative, international environment? Then this could be the opportunity for you.
As Marketing Communications Manager for ABB Process Industries in Sweden, you will develop and execute integrated marketing and communications activities aligned with global and local business objectives. Working closely with local management, sales teams, and global communications stakeholders, you will drive campaigns, digital marketing, content creation, events, customer communications, and internal communications to strengthen ABB's brand and market presence. In this role, you will take ownership of local marketing communications initiatives while ensuring alignment with ABB's global strategies, brand positioning, and business priorities.
The role follows a hybrid work model, with Västerås, Stockholm, or Gothenburg as the office base.
You will be mainly accountable for:
Execute the global marketing and communications strategy at the local level, with a focus on storytelling, thought leadership, and lead generation.
Translate global business line objectives into local marketing and communications plans and initiatives.
Develop, manage, and optimize campaigns, content, messaging, and communication materials for internal and external audiences.
Design and drive digital marketing and marketing automation programs to generate and nurture qualified leads.
Support local management and sales teams with strategic communication assets, presentations, and customer-facing content.
Identify, develop, and promote customer success stories and case studies to strengthen brand positioning and business growth.
Plan and manage local events, trade shows, customer seminars, and the localization of global campaigns for the Swedish market.
Lead internal communications activities, including town halls, internal communication channels, and budget tracking.
Qualifications for the role
University degree in Journalism, Communications, Marketing, or a related field.
8+ years of experience in marketing communications, preferably within a communications agency or B2B industry.
Strong project management skills with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English and Swedish, with the ability to translate complex technologies into engaging and easy-to-understand content.
Strong writing, editing, and proofreading skills, combined with creativity, innovation, and a passion for delivering fresh ideas aligned with brand positioning.
Strategic, analytical, and solution-oriented self-starter with strong business acumen and the ability to quickly develop a deep understanding of the business and portfolio.
Knowledge of digital marketing and marketing automation tools (e.g., Salesforce, Pardot), combined with a collaborative mindset, strong networking skills, and a team-oriented approach.
More about us
Are you driven by creating real impact and driving performance, supporting a more sustainable future? Are you looking for an opportunity to grow, working independently while being a constructive member of a highly motivated team? Then this role is the right fit for you!
Recruiting Manager Annika Bolt-Hansen, +46 72 461 22 94 will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Sveriges Ingenjörer: Peter Medin +46 703904170; Ledarna: Leif Öhrberg, +46 724 64 40 16; Unionen: Krista Andersson, +46 706 44 02 85. All other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Irma Leijon, +46 724612314.
Please note that we will review applications after the summer break, once the team is back in August.
We kindly decline direct contact with staffing and recruitment agencies as well as sellers of additional job advertisements.
Building a cleaner, smarter future takes all kinds of minds: the curious, the courageous, and the creative. That's why we welcome people from all backgrounds and experiences.
Ready to make an impact?
Apply today or visit https://www.abb.com
to learn more about the impact of our solutions across the globe. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2026-08-06 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare ABB AB
(org.nr 559193-0903), https://careers.abb/global/en
Ängsgärdsgatan 6 (visa karta
)
721 30 VÄSTERÅS Arbetsplats
Ängsgärdet Jobbnummer
10000981