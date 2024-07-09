Document Controller
We are looking for a Document Controller to join us in our mission to contribute to a greener future. By joining us, you will be a key player in establishing Document Control management and contribute to structuring and maintaining documentation and developing systematic procedures for incoming documents for current and our expansion sites.
As a Document controller you will be responsible to ensure that all documentation is created, distributed, reviewed, and approved in accordance with document control procedures using our document management systems Autodesk Construction Cloud, Teamcenter (Product Lifecycle Management PLM), Omega 365 and SharePoint.
You will work closely with internal and external stakeholders throughout all phases of current projects - engineering, construction, commissioning and production. You will also be a key interphase for on-boarding vendors and contractors to our systems and providing training to ensure procedures are followed.
Key responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Develop and maintain the EDMS to ensure documentation is filed appropriately.
• Facilitate the transfer, update, review and approval of existing documentation to the EDMS.
• Maintain the CMDR (Contract Master Document Register) and DDM (Document Distribution Matrix) for specific engineering projects - ensuring deliverables are tracked and documents are distributed to the relevant parties.
• Responsible for the document control software tools and the associated licenses.
• Assist in the interface towards equipment vendors and contractors for their timely document delivery.
• Coordinate with multiple internal stakeholders for completion and handing over of project documents.
• Develop, maintain and quality assurance for templates and guidelines.
• Provide EDMS training for all stakeholders upon request and support with locating, downloading, exporting reports on, and reviewing and approving documents.
• Use structured metadata information to present the completion status for document packages.
Beneficial to have experience with the one or more of our document management systems:
• Autodesk Construction Cloud (ACC)
• Teamcenter (Product Lifecycle Management PLM)
• Omega 365
