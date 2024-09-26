Doctoral student in Biology
Örebro University and the School of Science and Technology are looking for a doctoral student for the doctoral programme in Biology, concluding with a doctoral degree. Start date: 1 January 2025.
Project description
This doctoral position is connected to the SEASON project that aims to investigate how climate change will affect the risks associated with sediments contaminated with organic and inorganic pollutants. For this, it is essential to simulate and modify critical environmental parameters, such as pH and temperature, under controlled laboratory conditions, considering the complex and dynamic interactions between abiotic and biotic factors at the sediment-water interphase. The project is conducted in close collaboration with industrial partners. The results of the project will be particularly relevant for these partners, as it contributes to their knowledge enhancement, competence building, and, consequently, increased competitiveness in their respective businesses. The project involves six business partners: Eurofins, Jordnära Miljökonsult, Sellén & Filipovic, Tyrens, Wescon Miljökonsult, and WSP.
In collaboration with the above-mentioned industry partners, this doctoral project is intended to investigate molecular and phenotypical effects caused by contaminated sediment samples under changing environmental conditions using in vitro models and zebrafish. It is also intended to detect substances in environmental samples that are responsible for (eco-)toxicological effects and their adverse outcomes. Therefore, we are looking for a PhD candidate that should have extended practical experience in molecular biology and have knowledge of working with zebrafish. We also expect background knowledge and skills in (eco-)toxicology and cell culture testing. An education and training in laboratory animal science, but also background knowledge of analytical organic chemistry and effect-directed analyses are of advantage.
The successful candidate should be creative and analytically oriented with a solid theoretical background. Proficiency in written and spoken English is a requirement. Emphasis is put on good interpersonal skills and an ability to cooperate, as well as the capacity and suitability otherwise required to properly perform the duties.
The Research Environment
The research center Man-Technology-Environment (MTM) at the School of Science and Technology, Örebro University, conducts well-established research within Biogeosphere Dynamics, Environment and Health, and Ecosystem Ecology. MTM is a recognized European leader in environmental and health-related research, which pioneered scientific methods for analyzing the risk potential of a broad spectrum of toxicants for humans and the environment. The center employs high-end technologies to understand molecular and adverse effects, assess toxic potential, and monitor the fate of chemicals. MTM operates advanced laboratories where samples of soil, air, water, food, and biological materials undergo analysis for heavy metals, persistent organic pollutants, and emerging chemicals. This research extends to various contexts, including surface waters, contaminated sites, air quality, recycling supply chains, and wastewater. Our environmental research strives to identify chemical threats and opportunities, providing understanding, sustainable solutions, and information for society and business. Therefore, we are seeking a Ph.D. candidate with a degree in environmental toxicology/ecotoxicology or related fields, with a strong interest in investigating adverse effects caused by environmental toxins.
Supervision: As a doctoral student within biology, you are assigned a main supervisor and two assistant supervisors, one of whom is from the participating organizations.
The programme, the doctoral studentship, entry requirements and selection
To see the advertisement in its entirety visit https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/
Information
For more information about the programme and the doctoral studentship, contact Steffen Keiter, e-mail: steffen.keiter@oru.se
(project leader) or Ingrid Ericson Jogsten (Head of Division of Natural Sciences), e-mail: ingrid.ericson@oru.se
.
Örebro University actively pursues equal opportunities and gender equality as well as a work environment characterized by openness, trust and respect. We value the qualities that diversity adds to our operations.
Application to the programme and for the doctoral studentship
The application is made online. Click the button "Apply" to begin the application procedure.
For the application to be complete, the following electronic documents must be included:
• CV
• Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Bachelor's degree
• Copies of the original certificate and official transcript for Master's degree
• Independent project (degree project)
• Other relevant documents, course and degree certificates verifying eligibility
As a main rule, application documents and attachments are to be written in Swedish, Danish, Norwegian, or English. Certificates and documents in other languages verifying your qualifications and experience must be translated by an authorised translator to Swedish or English. A list of authorised translators can be obtained from Kammarkollegiet (the Legal, Financial and Administrative Services Agency), www.kammarkollegiet.se/engelska/start.
When you apply for admission, you automatically also apply for a doctoral studentship.
More information for applicants will be found on our career site: https://www.oru.se/english/career/available-positions/applicants-and-external-experts/
The application deadline is October 22, 2024. We look forward to receiving your application!
As we have already made our choices in terms of external collaboration partners and marketing efforts for this recruitment process, we decline any contact with recruitment agencies and advertisers.
