Distribution Driver - Weekday Mornings
2023-12-15
VEAT is a VC-funded startup with the goal of making delicious plant-based dishes available to everyone - at unbeatable prices.
By combining "Dark Kitchens" and a unique distribution model, VEAT offers ready-to-eat plant-based meals through a network of vending machines.
VEAT is rapidly increasing its footprint and is now looking for a Driver and Repair Specialist to join the ops team.
Initially, the role will mainly be needed part-time to handle deliveries from the kitchen to our vending machines in early mornings.
What you will do
Follow processes and a daily delivery schedule and the process to fill up our machines
Troubleshoot and report on the health of the machines
Drive a company car between the kitchen and VEAT's various vending machine locations
Retrieve inventory and unload it at various VEAT locations
Perform corrective and preventive maintenance and tests to solve problems and guarantee well-functioning vending machines
Who are you
Personality and attitude are just as important as practical skills and being able to identify with VEAT's mission.
You can identify and troubleshoot technical problems in a clear and concise manner
You have a practical, humble and open attitude
You thrive in an environment where you can take responsibility, ownership and solve problems
You have an eye for detail and appreciate order in your work
You are flexible and can adapt to the company's needs
You are proud of your work and share our vision of sustainability
You are independent but also work well both in a team and under pressure
You have an ability to create good relationships with colleagues and contribute to creating a stimulating work environment for everyone
You have a B driving license
You have permission to work legally in Sweden
What we offer
Free, delicious food
Collective agreement
Working hours Weekday mornings
