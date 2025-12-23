Director Programs Separation Systems to Beyond Gravity Linköping
Beyond Gravity, headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, is the first space company to combine a startup mindset, agility, speed and innovation with decades of experience and proven quality. Approximately 1800 employees at 12 locations in six countries (Switzerland, Sweden, Austria, USA, Finland and Portugal) develop and manufacture products for satellites and launch vehicles with the goal of advancing humankind and enabling the exploration of the world and beyond. Beyond Gravity is the preferred supplier of structures for all types of launch vehicles and a leading provider of selected satellite products and constellation solutions in the New Space sector. In 2024, the company generated a revenue of around CHF 359 million. More information at: www.beyondgravity.com
Your Mission
Overall responsibility for the Programs & Projects, delivering on short and long term targets for Sales, OrderIntake, Contribution Margins and cash-flows. Ensuring the successful execution and delivery with regards to quality, time, cost and customer satisfaction, for all projects within the domain.
Execution:
• Responsible for yearly NetSales and OrderIntake targets according Business Plan
• Owns the overall responsibility for all assigned programs (programmatic, financial, technical), within the framework agreed with the customer
• Manages assigned project/program managers from disciplinary and programmatic point of view
• Maintains the ongoing contacts with customers in the pre-acquisition phase and supports business development
• Identifies and manages sales activities and new business opportunities and acts upon these by involving internal stakeholders.
• Supports the creation of technical proposals, including cost- and schedule estimates for future projects
• Contributes to Technology-, Product- and Strategic roadmaps with existing business intelligence
• Takes the managerial responsibility towards the direct reports, performing the HR processes such as competence planning, recruitment, performance management, development etc.
Proposals:
• Steers negotiations with customers, in close collaboration with designated "proposal team" and support from legal
• Supports price definition/contribution margin project cost calculations during proposal phase and steers implementation after negotiation
• Follows and approves offers within PROGRAM area
• Assigns or acts as primary customer interface during Program negotiation, contracting and implementation phase
Management responsibility:
• Ensures program operations and activities adhere to legal guidelines and internal policies. Leads and performs all duties according to the Beyond Gravity Values and Code of Conduct
• Leads and coordinates the overall project planning and is responsible to ensure execution according to project/program milestones
• Leads project controlling with inputs from assigned Finance/Project controlling stakeholders
• Coordinates with Engineering, Operations, and other applicable stakeholders to demand for resources
• Appoints Project or Program Managers for the Programs & Projects
Leads a unit with the responsibility to:
• Lead project teams, targeting contract compliant execution of all relevant tasks and elaboration of all technical deliverables within the financial and timing boundary conditions
• Support subordinates (when escalated) to secure team composition in line with project requirements and in agreement with the relevant line-managers from engineering and operations, coordinating the disciplines
• Identify and ensure the relevant communication flow within the team and project management team, including periodic progress reporting to the program Organisation
• Ensure and manage achievement of milestones incl. invoicing of milestones
• Identify, categorize, estimate, track, document and mitigate risks
• Represent the company towards relevant customers, suppliers, and agencies
• Create ECPs, CCNs, additional sales and other relevant claims, including negotiation with assigned contracts officer
• Actively maintain lessons learned during both sell and project execution phases
• Drive improvements within projects, to create value both in the short and long term
Most important output and KPIs:
• Contribution Margin of projects
• Earned Value Management (EVM)
• OTD
• Quality Performance
• Customer Satisfaction KPI
• Risk Register - with early warning system
Your Story
• Education in Engineering, M.Sc. level or above
• Certified and/or deeply experienced within Project/Program Management
• Experience from project execution in an international environment
• Extensive managerial experience
• Deep knowledge from the Space and related non-space business
• Excellent communication and coordination skills
• Holistic view, strategic orientation, and excellent analytical skills
• Sales and proposal experience
• Leadership: lead and develop the team in accordance with the company values as well as business strategy and goals
• Diversity: develop and encourage the culture of openness in the organization with a special focus on diversity aspects
Nice to have's:
• Customer insight, experience from the customers' business and organization
• Technical understanding and know-how of related field of work and generalistic approach
Why Beyond Gravity?
• Work in a growing high-tech company with career opportunities both locally and internationally.
• You will become part of a committed team with the ambition to innovate space!
• In Linköping, we have a down-to-earth, family-oriented culture, experienced and skilled staff, and a diverse management team.
Are you ready for lift-off?
Our core values - Passionate, Together, and Curious - transform challenges into opportunities. Embark on a journey to transcend the ordinary with us. We're actively reviewing candidates and will promptly select the ideal fit for our team.
Beyond Gravity is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome and encourage applications from all qualified individuals, regardless of race, color, religion, sex, gender, national origin, disability, protected veteran status, or any other legally protected categories.
