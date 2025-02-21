Director of Supply Chain Planning & Logistics Seco
At Seco, we're looking for an ambitious and dynamic Director of Supply Chain Planning & Logistics to join us. This pivotal role involves steering, coordinating and integrating the flow of materials and information among suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and customers.
This is an exciting time to join us, as we're working at several initiates to offer premium service to our customers and integrating new technologies to support our transformation. Be part of a vital function and contribute to shaping the future of our supply chain planning and logistics!
About the job
In this position, you're responsible for safeguarding the operational and financial performance of our supply chain. This involves close interaction and collaboration with our Production Units and Product Areas, as well as various stakeholders both within and outside Seco. To be successful in this role, you collaborate closely with various functions such as Sales, Product Offer and Innovation, Logistics and Finance. You create a portfolio of activities and projects that support our strategy and shape the long-term direction for Supply Chain Planning & Logistics. Additionally, you identify and implement opportunities for improving efficiency, effectiveness and capabilities of the supply chain.
Key responsibilities include:
Manage the global Forecast to Deliver Process.
Translate customer expectations into comprehensive short-, mid- and long-term demand and global production planning.
Continuously optimize the balance between availability and healthy net working capital.
Ensure effective and efficient use of our production locations through common processes and collaboration.
Implement and maintain adequate systems and methods, including AI, to react fast to changing demands.
Conduct and oversee strategic supply chain analysis.
Develop and implement supply chain designs, models, strategies and/or processes to improve the business.
You're an inspirational and open-minded leader with 6-8 direct reports, overseeing a total organization of around 50 people spread across the globe. The location for this position is flexible within Europe and regular intercontinental travel is part of your job.
Your profile
We're looking for someone with a university degree in business administration, supply chain planning or logistics. A proven track record in leading a supply chain planning and logistics organization in an international setting is part of your background. You have expertise in defining and implementing supply chain planning and logistics strategies and methods, including the latest automation and AI possibilities. Experience in managing budgets, conducting financial analysis and overseeing cost management is essential, as is proficiency in relevant IT hardware and software. Acting in a global environment calls for excellent skills in English, both verbally and in writing.
With a strong business acumen and a strategic mindset, you're capable of handling ambiguity and making high-quality decisions. You're result-oriented and demonstrate effective leadership, guiding your team through our transformation process, as well as managing and supporting change programs. Excellent communication skills are essential, as is the ability to work effectively with diverse cultures. You're structured, persistent and agile, with a commitment to continuous improvement and a proactive approach to problem solving.
Our Seco culture
Seco employees across the globe share our family spirit, along with a passion for our customers and a personal commitment to ensure success in everything we do. For us, it's also clear that our diversities form an amazing foundation for achieving great results. Visit our website, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us and our products further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact:
Gabriella Huss, Executive Talent Acquisition Expert, gabriella.huss@sandvik.com
Hiring Manager: Stefan Frölander, Vice President SECO Global Operations
How to apply
Send us your application no later than March 9, 2025. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0076458.
Our recruitment process is open and fair - we welcome all applicants and evaluate every unique application in line with the specified requirements profile, to find the best match for the position. To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
At Seco Tools we develop and offer advanced products & solutions that make metal cutting easier. We work together with our customers to identify and implement the best solutions for their needs. The corporate culture empowers employees through shared values: Passion for our customers, Family Spirit, Personal commitment. Seco Tools has a presence in more than 75 countries and employs about 4000 people.
