Director of Compensation and Benefits Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions
2024-11-04
At Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions, we're now looking for a Director of Compensation & Benefits - a role that calls for a systematic, curious and forward-thinking professional with a strong ethical compass and passion for business. We offer you the opportunity to truly get to impact our direction by building a competitive, fair and rewarding job market. If you're eager to shape the future of manufacturing, then we really want you on board!
About your job
In this position, you design and implement our compensation and benefits program, making sure we meet the organization's objectives for internal equity and external market competitiveness, while following guidelines for Sandvik Group. You provide training, expertise and advice regarding compensation and benefits to our internal stakeholders, and you proactively analyze and evaluate data of our current employee population, future HR needs and the external market to develop salary plans and forecasts. As our specialist in the field, you take part in the annual salary revision and conduct job evaluations, build salary structures and lead salary mapping initiatives to ensure that we stay in line with our job architecture.
You benchmark towards other companies within the industry and manage relationships with external partners and suppliers to ensure that we offer a high level of services to our employees. You also evaluate how digital solutions can support and create efficiency in our work. All in all, you're one of the key players in ensuring a rewarding, fair and market competitive compensation and benefits program for us!
You report to the Vice President and Head of HR for Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions. The location for this position is flexible within Europe, but preferably in Malmö, Sweden and some travel is normally included in your job.
Your profile
We're looking for an experienced professional who truly understands the complexity of a global business - quite a master of stakeholder management and a great influencer. You have a relevant degree, most likely within HR, Finance or Business Administration, combined with several years' experience with compensation and benefits. You're familiar with labor legislation, incentives, benefits, and used to manage job evaluations and work in job analysis systems. As we operate worldwide, you're open minded and need cultural awareness and excellent communication skills in English.
You enjoy analyzing and evaluating data, transforming it into relevant structures and programs. You take ownership and make sound decisions to keep us one step ahead and by looking at things from different perspectives, you're also confident in challenging us. On top of this, you're a natural collaborator and a socially skilled communicator - someone who easily builds lasting networks, both internally and externally.
Our culture
At Sandvik, we're tech driven, innovative and entrepreneurial. We believe that success is a team effort so we value diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive culture where people can be themselves and reach their full potential. So, we invest in supporting each other, learning together and celebrating our differences. Visit our stories hub, LinkedIn or Facebook to get to know us further.
Contact information
For further information about this position, please contact Matts Berge, recruiting manager, +46 (0)70 203 60 64
Union contacts - Sweden
Mårten Lindberg, Unionen, +46 (0)76 111 03 36
Riccardo Repetto, Akademikerföreningen, +46 (0)40 409 394
Michael Wicktor-Ohlsson, Ledarna, +46 (0)70 251 44 57
Recruitment Specialist: Ulrika Gruffman
How to apply
Send your application no later than November 18, 2024. Click apply and include your resume and cover letter in English. Please note that we don't accept applications by e-mail. Job ID: R0072698.
As we aim for a fair recruitment process, we utilize assessment tools to safeguard objectivity. When you apply for this job, you will therefore receive an invitation via email to a personality and logic ability test. Feedback comes immediately after the test has been completed and the selection process begins after the application deadline.
To learn more about our recruitment process, please visit our career site or contact HR Services at hrservices.sweden@sandvik.com
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions is a business area within the Sandvik Group and a leading supplier of equipment, tools, parts, service and solutions for processing rock and minerals in the mining and infrastructure industries. Application areas include crushing and screening, breaking and demolition. In 2023, sales were approximately 11.5 billion SEK with about 2,900 employees.
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Sandvik AB
Hyllie Boulevard 53 (visa karta
215 32 MALMÖ Arbetsplats
Sandvik Rock Processing Solutions - Malmö Jobbnummer
