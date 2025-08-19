Director Global Operations Controlling
2025-08-19
ABOUT US
PolyPeptide Group AG and its consolidated subsidiaries ("PolyPeptide") is a focused Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) for peptide- and oligonucleotide-based active pharmaceutical ingredients. By supporting its customers mainly in pharma and biotech, it contributes to the health of millions of patients across the world. PolyPeptide offers products and services from pre-clinical through to commercial stages, including generics. Its active custom projects pipeline reflects the opportunities from novel drug therapies in development to fight both widespread and rare diseases. Dating back to 1952, PolyPeptide today runs a global network of six cGMP-certified facilities in Europe, the U.S. and India. PolyPeptide Group AG's shares (SIX: PPGN) are listed on SIX Swiss Exchange.
We are constantly growing and developing our organization. As part of this process, we provide our employees with a dynamic and stimulating workplace with great opportunities to grow. PolyPeptide offers diverse opportunities for both experts and young professionals throughout the world.
ABOUT THE ROLE
PolyPeptide is on an exciting growth journey, and we are strengthening our Global Finance Team with the addition of a new Director Global Operations Controlling, reporting directly to our CFO and part of the Global Finance management team, and collaborating closely with the Chief Manufacturing & Supply Chain Officer and the Global Operations Management Team.
Serve as the dedicated finance business partner to the Chief Manufacturing & Supply Chain Officer
Review financial forecasts and manage budgets to ensure the achievement of key performance metrics, providing insights on performance against plans and forecasts.
Identify risks, opportunities, and gaps in financial plans, and recommend corrective actions to mitigate risks.
Collaborate with Operations Leaders, Supply Chain Leaders, and senior site managers to analyze results, drive improvements, manage projects, and contribute to strategic business decisions and their thorough execution.
Support the development of strategic plans, long-term financial goals, and annual operating plans for manufacturing plants.
Provide financial insights and analysis to support strategic decision-making and prioritize investments within the plant and manufacturing networks.
Drive process standardization across manufacturing sites, promoting efficiency through effective collaboration within a matrix environment.
Lead a team of four direct reports (Site Controllers) responsible for financial reporting, analysis, and forecasting for the six factories across North America, Europe, and India. Lead and mentor direct reports and their teams, fostering professional development and positioning them as valuable business partners.
Act as a champion for change, facilitating the transformation of financial processes and systems to enhance efficiency.
YOUR PROFILE
Bachelor's Degree in Accounting or Finance; CPA or MBA preferred
10+ years of finance/controllership experience, with a focus on supporting operations / manufacturing organizations. Experience on corporate / regional level, with experience at a manufacturing site / plant a plus
Strong knowledge of IFRS and manufacturing cost accounting; gravitas as a respected expert
Proven ability to lead and develop high-performing finance teams. Leadership skills and experience.
Highly organized with strong attention to detail
Self-starter capable of managing work autonomously. "Hands-on" mentality, willing to take ownership, able to work under pressure and to deal with conflicting priorities.
Acts with a high degree of customer focus, flexibility and solution focus, and as role model for PolyPeptide's values of innovation, excellence and trust.
Knowledge of the relevant IT systems, ERP systems, analytical tools, excel, management reporting systems, as well as interest in trends for gaining efficiencies.
Strong interpersonal and communication skills with executive presence and the ability to influence others and drive change. Change management skills and experience.
Team player with ability to collaborate cross-functionally and across different geographies, to maximize performance and achieve results for the group. Able to interact effectively and proactively with internal and external stakeholders on different levels.
Able to work in an international environment and deal with cultural differences, and to collaborate with colleagues spread on different sites. Able to travel according to the requirements of the global role.
Fluent in English
DOES THIS SOUND LIKE AN EXCITING CHALLENGE?
PolyPeptide offers a great work environment where our co-workers and business are allowed to grow together. We have an open and welcoming atmosphere and are proud of our workplace since we work with the purpose of making life better for patients around the world.
If you enjoy challenges and find it rewarding to influence and improve, we hope that you will find this position intriguing.
