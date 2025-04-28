Director Engineering
Sonder Labs AB
2025-04-28
You'll perform the following tasks:
Creating and leading engineering team responsible for establishing Sonder's capabilities to meet the company's technology and commercialization roadmap.
Designing, commissioning, validating, starting and upgrading Sonder's development and production assets.
Ensure the facilities meet the technical requirements for the company's development activities and the highest quality and safety standards applicable.
Support the company's technology commercialization by developing and maintaining master plans, capital and cost management and process cost improvements.
Requirements:
Extensive Engineering & Project Leadership Experience: 15+ years managing large-scale, complex engineering and construction projects globally, including greenfield plant builds, factory shutdowns, and innovative infrastructure planning across multinational corporations.
Expertise in Battery Technology & Sustainable Manufacturing: Experience in leading the design and development of next-generation battery manufacturing facilities, driving innovation from pilot to gigafactory scale with a focus on sustainability, safety, and cost-efficiency.
Strategic Capital & Cost Management: Experience in in capital planning and cost optimization, overseeing budgets exceeding $500 million, delivering substantial savings through strategic sourcing, constructability planning, and advanced financial forecasting tools.
Cross-Functional and Multinational Team Leadership: Managed multidisciplinary teams across continents, fostering collaboration and aligning engineering, supply chain, and construction efforts with strategic business goals and regulatory frameworks.
Advanced Safety, Compliance & Process Control: Strong background in HS&E protocols, cGMP compliance, permitting, and risk mitigation, coupled with digital proficiency in SAP, Lean IPD, and safety systems integration for factory and plant operations. Så ansöker du
