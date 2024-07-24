Director, B2B Marketing Nordics & Baltics
Company Description
Visa is a world leader in payments and technology, with over 259 billion payments transactions flowing safely between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities in more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive while driven by a common purpose - to uplift everyone, everywhere by being the best way to pay and be paid.
Make an impact with a purpose-driven industry leader. Join us today and experience Life at Visa.
Job Description
Reporting to the VP Head of Marketing for UK, Ireland, Nordic and Baltic Regions, the B2B Marketing Director will lead a small team in the development and execution of B2B marketing strategies that differentiate our commercial offerings, communicate value to our customers, and drive measurable outcomes across the customer segment in N&B.
In this role, you will be responsible for establishing yourself as a value-add member of the Commercial team in Europe to drive our sales targets, through delivering customer-centric initiatives and go-to-market plans that differentiate Visa with Clients and Partners across the region. You will collaborate closely with the regional Product leads and our regional and global marketing and communications leads to develop and deliver innovative programs and content that drive demand and adoption of our product and solutions across our ecosystem of clients.
You are a strategic thinker, obsessed with our customers, focused on generating demand for our solutions, tracking performance, and always have the data to prove what is working and what is not. You are a key ally of Visa's Sales and Product Organisations, regularly collaborating with sales, business performance, product, and strategy leaders across the organization.
What's it all about:
Lead the development and execution of B2B marketing strategies that differentiate our commercial offerings, communicate value to our customers, and drive measurable outcomes across the customer segment across the N&B cluster.
Oversee customer analysis, market segmentation, and targeting to create detailed buyer journeys and personas. This will aid in the development of appropriate products and provide insights into market opportunities.
Be the authority on our competitive landscape and key customers, understanding their buying behaviours, challenges, and opportunities. Use these insights to create effective B2B marketing strategies that engage our key audiences and drive action.
Develop impactful nurture programs to improve conversion rates from leads to opportunities. Oversee the creation of digital content (web and social media) and site development to optimize client engagement and lead generation across multiple channels.
Drive thought leadership initiatives to position the company as an industry leader in the market, collaborating with key stakeholders to showcase our expertise and value to customers.
Direct our data and analytics efforts to measure program performance, optimize campaigns in real-time, and provide actionable insights that guide decision-making. This includes tracking relevant KPIs and implementing a revenue attribution model.
Develop B2B marketing playbooks, audience engagement strategies, campaign creative frameworks, and media strategies. These assets will drive awareness, understanding, and demand generation with targeted customers across Europe.
Collaborate with strategic partners to identify and engage in priority industry events that support our B2B marketing strategy. Lead the development of event content and engagement strategies to raise awareness of our offerings and engage targeted customers.
Manage the budgets for B2B/ Product Marketing in the cluster, strategically allocating resources to maximize ROI and achieve business objectives. This includes managing strategic partners, approving production costs, and planning campaigns to optimize investments.
Oversee measurement, analysis, and reporting of marketing program performance and its impact on business results. Regularly share results with senior leaders and stakeholders across the business.
Collaborate closely with the Centre of Excellence in the hub and Sales teams for granular tracking, reporting, and efficient lead management in the handoff from marketing to sales.
Inspire, mentor, and lead a high-performing team, fostering a collaborative and innovative culture that encourages continuous learning and professional growth.
Qualifications
Significant experience working in sales or B2B marketing function and/ or within a marketing strategy and operations practice
Strong planning, organizational and problem solving skills with demonstrated intellectual and analytical rigour.
Familiarity with the marketing tech stack (sales and marketing automation and measurement tools such as Salesforce, Marketo, Eloqua, AEM and Google Analytics) and driving B2B digital marketing campaigns.
Proven leadership skills building and leading high performing organizations - experience in working in a matrixed environment would be an advantage.
Self-motivator and strong collaborator with a pioneering spirit.
Knowledge on the agile framework and pragmatic marketing model
Outstanding written and verbal communications and ability to communicate to a diverse customer audience, including C-level execs, internal audiences, and external partners.
Adept and rigorous strategic thinker, problem solver and pragmatist, using data to convey insight with strong story telling capabilities.
Proactive sense of urgency and 'can do' attitude, ability to lead a team that can be agile and evolve and adapt to dynamic business conditions.
Audience-focused mindset, with a demonstrated track record of discovering key insights
Financial and analytical acumen with strong ROI orientation
English proficiency essential while at least one other major language in the relevant countries highly desired.
Educated to degree level or equivalent professional experience.
