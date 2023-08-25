Director - Tower Technology Strategy
2023-08-25
Telenor Nordic Towers' goal is to become the leading Nordic tower company and is comprised of Telenor Infra (in Norway), Telenor Tower Sweden, and DNA Tower (in Finland). All companies are ensuring critical telecommunication infrastructure across the Nordic region. With a strong team of almost 130 employees, we thrive in embracing continuous development, green practices, sustainability, and innovative solutions.
Director Tower Technology Strategy
The global industry development of Infrastructure companies, such as TowerCo's has accelerated the innovation of sharable solutions. Rather than building infrastructure for one Telco, TowerCo's are building more sustainable infrastructure solutions that can be shared by multiple Telcos and other relevant customers. We are looking for a Director of Tower Technology Strategy that understands this development and is able to translate this into executable technology and IT strategy for Nordic Towers and our local TowerCo's.
Some of your main responsibilities:
Own and develop the Technology strategy for the tower domains, including IT
Facilitate the development of modernization plans on different asset types as well as decommissioning strategy
Facilitate development of the Operating model design within the technical domains (ie outsourcing strategy, roles and responsibilities towards customers and anchor tenant)
Define the future technology platform for the TowerCo's enabling product innovation in close alignment with Commercial
Enablement for better delivery, plan&build and operations including alignment across Commercial, IT and Process
Preferred qualifications and experience:
Master's degree in technology or documented relevant working experience in related fields
Telco/towerco general knowledge
Automation
Technology and process insight in mast, towers, rooftops, energy, IT, Colocation domains
Project management
Abilities to apply specialist knowledge and expertise within own field; participates in continuous professional development
Understands the formal and informal structures in the organization and uses this knowledge to execute and progress in an efficient manner
Follows the rules and procedures in the organization; executes plans with engagement and endurance; achieves high-quality results
Develops people through delegation, accountability, and guidance; facilitates career and personal development
In Nordic Towers we offer you:
At Telenor Nordic Towers, you have the chance to join a team that's pivotal in connecting Norway's, Sweden's, and Finland's digital infrastructure. Focused on constructing and upkeeping top-tier, sustainable, and critical telecommunications infrastructure, we serve as the cornerstone of our modern information society. This positions us to transform how we connect, communicate, and interact in the future. You'll experience a distinctive and empowering workplace where your opinions matter, your input creates tangible effects, and you can engage with skilled colleagues who genuinely share a passion for their work, our customers, and the company.
Practical information:
For more information, please contact Ole Martin Gunhildsbu, COO, Telenor Nordic Towers, phone: +47 47604939
Application due date is September 11th, 2023
This position can be based in either Finland, Norway, or Sweden
We conduct background checks on all relevant candidates through Semac AS.
