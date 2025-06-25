Digital Transformation Manager
2025-06-25
The Opportunity
At Hitachi Energy, we are accelerating the energy transition with digital innovation at the core of everything we do. We are now seeking a Digital Transformation Manager to lead the digitalization and automation agenda within our PGHV Breakers Unit. This newly established leadership role offers the chance to shape the digital roadmap, build and lead a specialized team, and drive the adoption of cutting-edge technologies across operations, logistics, and manufacturing.
You will be instrumental in implementing Industry 4.0 solutions, including Industrial IoT, AI, and secure automation platforms. Your work will enhance efficiency, visibility, and data-driven decision-making across the organization. If you are a strategic and forward-thinking leader with a passion for digital innovation and operational excellence, this is a unique opportunity to make a lasting impact.
How You'll Make an Impact
Define and execute the digital transformation strategy for the PGHV Breakers Unit, aligned with business and global objectives.
Build and lead a high-performing team focused on automation, digital innovation, and smart manufacturing.
Drive the implementation of Industry 4.0 technologies, including Industrial IoT, AI, and cybersecure automation platforms.
Lead the digitalization of logistics and supply chain flows, introducing smart logistics, real-time tracking, and predictive analytics to enhance efficiency and visibility.
Champion the integration of BI analytics to drive data-driven decision-making and operational excellence.
Ensure the team's efforts support both production and operations, fostering a culture of innovation, agility, and continuous improvement across the organization.
Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for digital value creation and operational excellence.
Your Background
Engineering or IT degree is required, with strong technical understanding.
Proven leadership experience in digital transformation, industrial automation, or smart manufacturing is an advantage.
Strategic mindset with the ability to translate complex business needs into scalable digital solutions.
Experience in digitalization, smart manufacturing, and automation.
Technical understanding of IoT, robotics, WMS, and cybersecurity.
Meritorious experience in working with AI/ML.
Fluent in both Swedish and English, written and spoken.
What we offer
Collective agreement
Flexible working time
Health care and wellness allowance
Fantastic career opportunities within Hitachi Energy both within Sweden and globally
Mentor to support you throughout onboard phase
Various trainings and education supporting employee development
Diversified company with over 70+ nationalities working in Sweden
Supplementary compensation for parental leave
Employee Benefit Portal with thousands of discounts and perks
More about us
Are you ready for a new exciting challenge - apply today! Due to the summer vacation period, the selection process may take longer than usual. We appreciate your patience and understanding.
Recruiting manager Therese A. Hook, therese.a.hook@hitachienergy.com
will answer your questions about the position. Union representatives - Swedish Association of Graduate Engineers: Philip Bengtsson, +46 107- 38 25 17; Union: Michael Fosselius, +46 107 38 46 19; Leaders: Frank Hollstedt +46 10 7387043. Any other questions can be directed to Talent Partner Antra Volujevica antra.volujevica@hitachienergy.com Så ansöker du
