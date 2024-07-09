Digital R&D Data Scientist
2024-07-09
Purpose of Role: As a talented and motivated Data Scientist within our Digital R&D team you analyze (complex) data sets, develop predictive models, and extract actionable insights to support our and our customer's strategic decision-making. You work closely with cross-functional teams to understand business needs, design data-driven solutions, and communicate findings effectively, tailored to your audience.
Key Responsibilities:
• Data Collection and Integration: Gather and consolidate data from various sources, ensuring quality and reliability.
• Data Cleaning and Preprocessing: Identify and fix data anomalies, missing values, and inconsistencies.
• Exploratory Data Analysis (EDA): Use statistical tools and visualization techniques to uncover patterns and relationships.
• Feature Engineering: Create and select relevant features to enhance model performance and manage large datasets.
• Model Development and Evaluation: Develop, train, validate, and refine (predictive) models using machine learning and statistical techniques.
• Algorithm Implementation: Design and optimize algorithms for specific business problems.
• Data Visualization and Reporting: Develop dashboards and reports to communicate findings clearly to non-technical stakeholders.
• Collaboration: Work with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and provide data-driven recommendations.
• Project Management: Ensure data science projects are delivered on time and within scope, documenting processes and reporting outcomes.
• Continuous Learning: Stay updated with the latest advancements in data science and improve analytical processes.
• Ethical Data Use: Ensure compliance with data privacy standards and address biases in data handling.
• Performance Monitoring: Monitor and update deployed models and algorithms for sustained accuracy and relevance.
