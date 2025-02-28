Digital Program Lead
Grow with us
About this opportunity:
Are you ready to lead game-changing digital transformations at Ericsson? Join us to drive initiatives that will shape the future of our organization.
We are looking for a Senior Digital Transformation Program Manager to join our our Global Journey Transformation organization, driving radical improvements in our most strategic and prioritized business/process areas across the Ericsson group. This is a highly visible role, driving strategic transformative initiatives across lines, securing collaboration and mobilization of key executive and operational stakeholders.
In This role, you will facilitates the implementation of strategic initiatives, ensuring projects are delivered on time, within scope, and to quality standards (PMI). You will, as well, facilitates alignment between execution teams, monitors progress, mitigates risks, and collaborates with stakeholders to maintain alignment with transformation goals, fostering a culture of agile / continuous improvement. She/He will be accountable to plan, execute and maintain the required governance, like weekly project meetings, Operational Steering Group (OSG) and any additional fora needed. You will be also accountable to extract, summarize and prioritize main transformation Risks, follow-up escalation to the right Sponsors.
What you will do:
* Strategic execution: support and facilitate the overall drive execution of global transformation projects within Ericsson. Prepare and support the delivery of actionable plans, driving alignment across teams, including Group Function Global Operations (GFGO), Business Areas (BA), Market Areas (MA)
* Master Plan Execution: Facilitate the translation of the master plan into global transformation project/initiatives, being responsible for its follow-up and drum beat with all interested parties.
* Operational Optimization:Find opportunities for operational optimization and efficiency improvements across global functions. Lead cross-functional teams in implementing standard processes, demonstrating digital technologies.
* Executive Engagement: prepare and present operational review of progress, achievement, critical path at ex C-level and executive.
* Risk Management: Anticipate and mitigate risks associated with global transformation efforts, developing robust contingency plans to safeguard operational continuity. Easy remove obstacles that undermine plan completion
* Change Leadership: Lead change management efforts to facilitate the smooth adoption of new processes, technologies, and organizational paradigms.
* Performance Analytics:Establish robust performance metrics and KPIs to supervise the efficiency of transformation initiatives. Leverage data-driven insights.
The skills you bring:
* Min 8 years on Digital Transformation experience for a large telco/it company
* Deep understanding of IT digital technologies, and how to build a sophisticated digital solution.
* Outstanding leadership capabilities, with a demonstrated ability to encourage and mobilize cross-functional teams toward shared objectives.
* Strategic attitude with a keen curiosity about finding opportunities, mitigating risks, and navigating sophisticated organizational landscapes. Ersättning
