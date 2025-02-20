Digital Product Specialist
2025-02-20
The IKEA vision is to create a better everyday life for the many people - and we're always searching for new and better ways to do it. We use our home furnishing knowledge to create products and solutions that will enable more people to live the life they want. Through creativity, IKEA Marketing & Communication AB connects the heart of IKEA to the hearts and minds of the many people.
We plan and produce inspiring content that enables our retail markets to grow and position IKEA as a purpose-led business and an expert in life at home. We are based in Älmhult, Sweden - the heart of IKEA. Our strength is our 400+ talented co-workers: strategists, channel experts, developers, photographers, motion media producers, 3D artists, graphic designers, copywriters, interior designers, and many more competences. We are proud of our craftsmanship and ability to unleash creativity at scale.
The core of our offer is the common content made available to IKEA retailers around the globe. In addition, we offer market-specific content and on-request support to meet the needs of our markets. IKEA Marketing & Communication also develops the common marketing agenda for IKEA, leading in marketing and communication topics and contributing to our business strategies.
Our culture and values guide us in everything we do. We become better as a team by building on our strengths and differences. Together, we strive for an inclusive work environment where we all feel safe, welcomed, respected, supported, and appreciated for who we are and what we contribute with.
This is the place where you can inspire billions of people around the world. Are you ready to make a better everyday life for the many people? We want to hear from you!
We are now looking for Digital product specialists to our Product & Data team, at IMC IKEA Marketing & Communication Team in Älmhult. Do you want to join us?
Job Description
We are looking for a Product Specialist who thrives in finding better ways to get things done and isn't afraid to think outside the box. Working with us is all about adding value, playfully challenging the status quo, and finding new ways to improve. You will work closely with cross-functional teams, to ensure that our digital products are successfully developed, launched, and meet user needs. This role requires a combination of business understanding as well as a technical understanding, you are eager to learn and have a solution-minded attitude. There will be several positions as digital product specialist within content production and 3D.
You will:
• Contributing in one or more product teams, securing running business, support development, performance and communication
• Being the bridge between technical- and business needs
• Become a real expert on the product and its data
• Document requirements and processes connected to the product
• Work closely with users and stakeholders to understand the problems they are having and integrate the feedback into the product development process
• Collaborate with the Digital Product Leader and the product team with various product-related topics such as OKRs, rituals etc.
• Entrepreneurial drive, stretching boundaries, challenging and striving to develop a better digital landscape
Qualifications
We believe you are passionate about technology and business, being the bridge with a drive to turn requirements and data into real business value. You are a great team player, that enjoys working in a team and creating trustful relationships.
We believe you have:
• Knowledge and experience of digital products and connected ways of working.
• Experience and interest in new technologies for digital marketing and content production technologies such as 3D and GenAI.
• Ability to balance and analyze technical requirements with user needs and business priorities
• Knowledge of product analytics and data-driven decision-making
• Good communication skills, knowledge of change management, work collaboratively and a problem solver
• Motivated by continuous change, improvement and learning while working in a product-oriented organization with agile ways of working
You enjoy working in a rapidly changing yet nourishing a creative environment and you are passionate about creating great user value and innovations in the digital landscape. You get inspiration from how technology and trends create better solutions and business/user value.
Additional information
This is a permanent role based in Älmhult. We look forward to receiving your application - CV , and motivation letter in English by the 5th of March. We want to get to know you, so tell us why you want to work as a Digital product specialist at IMC and why you would be a good fit for this role.
Please note that we are continuously interviewing candidates and may close the ad earlier.
If you have questions about the recruitment process, you are welcome to contact P&C recruiter Monaka Perumal at monaka.perumal@inter.ikea.com
. If you have questions about the job, you are welcome to contact the hiring manager; Anna Sandqvist, anna.sandqvist@inter.ikea.com
We do not accept applications sent directly via email. Looking forward to hearing from you! Så ansöker du
