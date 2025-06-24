Digital Product Leader
Inter Ikea Systems Service AB / Inköpar- och marknadsjobb / Helsingborg Visa alla inköpar- och marknadsjobb i Helsingborg
2025-06-24
, Bjuv
, Åstorp
, Höganäs
, Landskrona
eller i hela Sverige Visa alla jobb hos Inter Ikea Systems Service AB i Helsingborg
, Malmö
, Älmhult
eller i hela Sverige
At IKEA, we are dedicated to make a better everyday life for the many people. We are on a journey to become even more affordable, accessible and sustainable. To make that happen, we need people with imagination. People who share our vision of a better everyday life. Together, we'll innovate the future of life at home through data, technology, people and processes to meet and exceed our customers' needs.
We are looking for 2 Digital Product Leader's for our Merchandise & Commercial Planning area. We need a leader who understands product development at IKEA. Someone who can help establish a product area and organise the right competence and ways of working. Equally, someone with technical understanding of Autodesk Revit, Revit integration techniques (APS, Revit API etc.), Blue Yonder's Space Planning (MAA/MPS in IKEA lingo) would be greatly valued.
You will lead the transformation of a Digital Product Team and interact & collaborate with other Digital Product Leaders and teams with stakeholders across IKEA, to understand needs and synergies. Based on this, you will define requirements and make decisions and trade-offs where needed to maximise business results and customer value.
You will initiate and manage the product backlog, scope and prioritise activities based on business direction and goals, business and customer impact and actively participate in planning to clarify features and user stories. Optimising ways of working within your and across teams is always on your mind.
You will be:
Responsible to set the product vision with a clear product roadmap, ensuring it aligns with the ambitions for the Inter IKEA digital roadmap
Ensuring the holistic view of the area of responsibility by proactively safeguarding the E2E, including surrounding solutions, and secure a-to-b process reflecting business direction and objectives
Accountable for product prioritisation through user stories to meet business needs and user experience
Responsible for securing that the digital product maximises the business value, controlling agreed costs and giving input to the overall budget
Responsible to plan the sprints and to secure that backlog items are completed in time and with quality
Responsible to manage dependencies and blockers, improving digital product delivery capabilities
Complying with relevant frameworks and standards for the digital product
Organising the work in the team by making sure the right people are assigned to the right activities/topics
Responsible for managing key stakeholder engagement including being a primary point of contact for the vendor, Autodesk
Accountable to secure the daily stand-up meetings to monitor progress and address impediments
Responsible to manage issues and risks that are assigned or escalated to the team lead
Responsible to secure adequate testing and LCM of products
Responsible for the development and maintenance of product documentation (ex. Confluence)
Qualifications
To be successful in this role, the following knowledge, skills and experiences would be valuable:
You have minimum 3 years of relevant working experience
Demonstrable and senior experience in working with technical t integrations and related tech stack (C#, .NET, SQL, AWS, NoSQL and REST APIs)
Strong ability to lead, inspire, and empower team members while delivering with speed and employing an agile approach to development, both internally and externally
Serve as an ambassador for agile practices and product culture within your team and across teams
Experience working with and understanding the needs of customers or clients (internal or external)
Proven analytical skills and experience making decisions based on hard and soft data
Strong ability to communicate and create trustful relationships in collaborative processes as well as visualising concepts and ideas
Ability to handle complexity and solve problems through simplicity
Passionate about technology and trends that create better solutions and bring business and user value
High entrepreneurial drive: Stretching boundaries, challenging what already exists, always striving to develop a better digital landscape
Additional information
At IKEA, your journey is more than a career - it's about being part of something bigger, crafting positive change in everyday life for the many people.
Ready to redefine IKEA's commercial planning experience through solid product leadership? Be sure to include a motivation letter along with your CV (in English) elaborating on why you think this role is a great fit for YOU and IKEA.
For any questions regarding the recruitment process, including any specific accessibility considerations, please contact our recruiter Jas.garcha@inter.Ikea.com
For any questions about the role itself, please contact the hiring manager: Chad Randver-Baker at chad.baker@inter.ikea.com
This position is a full-time, permanent position located in Malmö, Sweden.
Note: as this position is based in Sweden and we do LOVE our summer vacation time ...and this job ad is being posted right before everyone goes on vacation...please allow and excuse what will likely be a longer-than-usual recruitment process.
At IKEA, we are looking for people who believe everyone deserves a seat at the table. You're welcome no matter where you come from, what you believe, and what you look like. We don't even care how you have furnished your home. We're interested in you simply because you're you. Even if your experience doesn't align perfectly with every qualification in the job description, we encourage you to apply anyway. We believe that people's different perspectives, backgrounds, and personalities make us better at understanding our customers dreams and needs. At IKEA, we're all on the same project.
If you have a special need that requires accommodation in the recruitment process, just let us know. For questions about the recruitment process, please reach out to jas.garcha@inter.ikea.com
. Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-07-11 Klicka på denna länk för att göra din ansökan Omfattning
Detta är ett heltidsjobb. Arbetsgivare Inter Ikea Systems Service AB
(org.nr 556276-3549)
Björkavägen 111 (visa karta
)
260 36 ÖDÅKRA-VÄLA Jobbnummer
9402327