Digital Marketing Specialist

STEAM Education believes that each child can achieve their fullest potential through a continuum of educational provision. Faculty and staff, in partnerships with parents, strive to provide an inclusive and responsive program that guides students towards academic success and self-advocacy. This will ensure our students are fully prepared to pursue their individual college and career goals upon graduation.
STEAM Education corporate provides a comprehensive and challenging international education that fosters informed and engaged local, regional and global citizenship. We inspire students to be lifelong learners who contribute positively to a diverse and changing world.
STEAM Schools prepares students for living in the real world. When it comes to actually teaching students how to become innovative thinkers, they need to learn leadership skills, to be encouraged to think creatively, and to be taught independent thinking and learning. Innovative classrooms are beginning to place more emphasis on the soft skills needed to thrive in today's world.
We look for highly-trained, experienced educators who continually expand their subject knowledge and technology prowess, integrate new ways of teaching, and share their love of learning.
About STEAM Education Schools
STEAM Education schools serve an international community of families seeking high-quality education in Sweden.
With campuses in Uppsala, Gothenburg, and Stockholm, we are growing rapidly and need a strong digital presence to connect with relocating families and professionals.
Location: Uppsala (with occasional travel)
Contract: Full-time
Mission of the Role
To generate admissions leads and increase brand visibility through advanced digital marketing strategies and performance-driven campaigns.
Key Responsibilities
Plan, launch, and optimize Google Ads, Meta Ads, and LinkedIn Ads campaigns.
Manage SEO/SEM to ensure our schools rank for keywords like "International school Stockholm."
Track lead performance in Google Analytics and CRM.
Develop and manage remarketing funnels for parents.
Create A/B tests for ad copy, landing pages, and campaigns.
Monitor online reputation and reviews (Google, Facebook).
Collaborate with content & design team to produce ad creatives.
Qualifications & Experience
3-5 years in digital marketing, ideally in education or service industries.
Proven track record in lead generation & conversion campaigns.
Advanced skills with Google Ads, Meta Business Suite, SEO tools (SEMrush, Ahrefs).
Understanding of international parent demographics and relocation markets.
Strong data-driven mindset.
Desired Personal Traits
Analytical and detail-oriented.
Proactive problem solver.
Passionate about connecting families to quality education.
Application deadline: 2025-10-21
