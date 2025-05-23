Digital Marketing Specialist
Boule Diagnostics AB är ett globalt diagnostikbolag som tillverkar och säljer system och förbrukningsvaror för blodcellräkning (hematologi). Bolaget riktar sig främst till små och medelstora sjukhus, kliniker och laboratorier samt till andra diagnostikbolag inom såväl human- som veterinärhematologi. Verksamheten bedrivs genom rörelsedrivande dotterbolag i Sverige, USA, Mexiko och Ryssland. Försäljning sker globalt, företrädesvis via distributörer med stöd av Boules egna lokala säljare och servicepersonal. Boule Diagnostics aktie är sedan 2011 noterad på Nasdaq Stockholm.
We are seeking a results-driven Digital Marketing Specialist to join our dynamic Marketing team.
This role is ideal for someone with a passion for digital strategy, a deep understanding of social media trends, and a strong analytical mindset. You will be responsible for managing our online presence across social platforms, optimizing our website for performance and user experience, and leveraging data to drive continuous improvement in digital campaigns.
Key Responsibilities:
As a Digital Marketing Specialist, you will be responsible for developing and implementing digital marketing activities to drive traffic, engagement, and conversions. You will be part of the marketing team with the main focus on creating and managing campaigns across various digital channels.
• Develop and execute digital marketing campaigns, across various digital platforms (i.e. social media, emails, display advertising, Google Ads)
• Create engaging content tailored to each platform, including graphics, videos, newsletters and copy.
• Monitor, analyze and report on campaign performance.
• Present campaign activities, performance updates, and recommendations clearly and confidently to stakeholders.
• Oversee day-to-day website operations, ensuring content is up-to-date, SEO optimized, and aligned with brand guidelines.
• Develop and implement landing pages optimizing SEO and user experience.
• Collaborate with developers and designers to improve functionality, UX/UI, and mobile responsiveness.
• Monitor website performance using tools like Google Analytics and Google Search Console.
• Manage and grow the company social media accounts, creating engaging content, responding to comments/messages, and fostering community growth.
• Track and analyze KPIs across all digital channels to measure campaign effectiveness and ROI.
• Use data insights to optimize campaigns, improve conversion rates, and reduce bounce rates.
• Stay up to date with digital marketing trends and best practices.
Qualifications:
• Bachelor's degree in Marketing, Communication, or a related field.
• Proven experience of at least 2 years in digital marketing, preferably in a similar role.
• Proven experience in campaign management and performance optimization.
• Proven experience with SEO, SEM, PPC, content marketing, social media marketing, marketing automation is a plus.
• Proficiency in marketing software and tools (e.g., Google Analytics, AdWords, Word press, in-design Adobe, Mailchimp).
• Familiarity with design and creative- to concept processes with an organic sensibility to follow brand guidelines.
• Excellent fluency in English, both spoken and written.
• Excellent oral and written communication skills with the ability to present ideas and data clearly and persuasively.
• Creative thinking and problem-solving abilities.
• Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
• Ability to manage multiple projects and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment.
Next Steps
• If your profile is a match, we will invite you for a first conversation with the recruiter and second step with the hiring manager.
• The final step is a panel conversation with the extended team
Application information
Welcome with your application no later than Friday 13th of June. We will evaluate candidates on an ongoing basis.
Enligt överenskommelse Så ansöker du
Sista dag att ansöka är 2025-06-13
